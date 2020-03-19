Subscribers Can Now Get Two Free Months Of Adobe's Creative Cloud

The Fastest NBN Plans, According To Netflix

Photo: Shutterstock

For creatives and freelancers who need editing software while working from home during the COVID-19 outbreak, Adobe is briefly offering two free months of Creative Cloud access—but only for existing subscribers. Sign in to your Adobe ID on Adobe.com, then go to “Plans” and click to cancel your current subscription—but don’t follow through. While in the cancellation process, look for the “Offers” link and you should see the special discount. Click the offer, and the two months will be automatically applied to your account.

You’ll still be automatically billed the normal monthly cost once the 60 days are up, which could be as much as $US79.50 ($133) depending on which plan you use. Set a reminder on your phone to cancel your membership 60 days from now if you don’t want to pay. Hopefully the worst of the COVID-19 turmoil will be behind us before then, but it’s still smart to plan ahead.

Offering the entire Creative Cloud suite for free is a welcome move for those of us in creative fields, especially for freelancers who are losing gigs due to cancelled events or sudden drops in business while COVID-19 forces everyone to stay at home practicing social distancing. Of course, it’s not just creatives who are dealing with the uncertainty—COVID-19 is creating severe economic turmoil for businesses and individuals alike, but other companies are also taking measures to help ease the financial anxiety without taking away your ability to work, access the internet, buy food, or stream entertainment.

