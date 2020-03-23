What Is Sour Beer And How Is It Made?

The Biggest Mistake People Make When Buying A New Car

55 Android Apps Everyone Should Own

Start The Weekend With The Rye-napple

Photo: Claire Lower

Though I have a robust bar cart situation, I rarely drink at home. At least I used to rarely drink at home. Since I have begun socially distancing, I have rediscovered some forgotten bottles, such as my bff: pineapple rum.

You may remember pineapple rum from cocktails such as this summery old fashioned, this bomb-arse daiquiri, and the Palmetto cocktail. All good, but none are as quietly deadly as the this super boozy, fairly sweet concoction of pineapple rum and Old Overholt rye, and honestly, it’s the kind of potent potable we all need right now.

It’s a stirred cocktail that’s comprised entirely of 80-proof spirits and a bit of simple syrup. The pineapple rum and simple make it sweet and sippable, and the rye gives it a touch of spice. 

To make a Ry-napple yourself, you will need:

  • 60mL Plantation Pineapple rum

  • 30mL Old Overholt rye (or another rye if you like)

  • 8mL 1:1 simple syrup

Add everything to a stirring glass filled with ice and stir until the glass becomes very cold. Strain into a chilled coupe glass and enjoy. If you feel like using a fourth ingredient, you can squeeze a small lime wedge into the glass and toss the whole thing in there. It makes it go down even smoother, which may or may not be a good thing.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

android apps communications feature fitness google-play internet lifehacker-pack music photos podcasts saga smartphone software tablet videos

55 Android Apps Everyone Should Own

Which Android app is worth a spot on your new smartphone or tablet? Trying to find the very best of the best is a challenging process, because there are millions of apps to pick from on the Google Play Store. Even if you just scan Google’s “top free” or “top paid” list on a daily basis, you’ll miss out on a lot of digital gems. Allow us to help you out with some of our favourites for Android.
au coronavirus covid-19 feature maps tracking

How To Track The Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Australia

Spreading faster than the coronavirus outbreak itself is the wealth of information about it. Despite there being plenty available, our understanding of the virus and its spread has been changing more rapidly than we can manage regular updates for. This is best shown with Australia's own case count. While it's provided through the federal health department, it's not being updated as quickly as others so figures soon become outdated. If you want to know how many confirmed coronavirus cases there are in Australia, here are some of the best sources to check.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles