Six Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

The streets might be quiet but the online world is getting busier and busier. To help you through the virtual crowds, we've tracked down some great deals to help you stay fit and work more efficiently while the coronavirus lockdown is in full swing.

1. Braun Beard Trimmer (BT7040): Just because you're staying home a lot more it doesn't mean you can ignore your personal grooming. This beard trimmer will help keep your hair under control so you don't look like a gorilla on your next video conference. The Shaver Shop has trimmed the price down to $143.20 from $180. Head over to Shaver Shop for this deal.

2. Everfit Magnetic Rowing Machine: Indoor rowing is one of the toughest indoor cardio activities you can do. This rowing machine 10 levels of manual resistance, a big LCD display to your workout progress and a space saving foldable design. At under $350, the price has been more than halved from the full price. Grab this offer at Catch.

3. Mini Portable LED Projector: With all of stuck at home, a projector to make video calls, watching movies and even as a display for viewing documents can be handy. At just $205, this mini projector has HDMI inputs as well as the ability to display content from USB devices and DLNA sources over WiFi. Amazon is the place to go for this deal.

4. Pure Acoustics 120W Active Indoor/Outdoor Speakers: If you're spending some time out in your yard these days then a decent set of speakers for your audio are a must. These speakers are IPX6 rated – which means they can handle powerful water jets at a rate of 100 litres per minute at a pressure of 100 kPa at distance of 3 m for 15 minutes. In other words – you can leave them out in the rain. Using the discount code PMID20, they're under $80 – down from an RRP of almost $400.This amazing offer is from Ebay and ends today.

5. Kogan SmarterHome 10W Cool & Warm White Smart Bulb (2 Pack): If you're looking to boost your smart home game, these lightbulbs will help. They work with Google Home and Amazon Alexa. The pair usually costs $25.99 but you can save another 20% by using the code SUNSHINE at checkout. The team at Kogan has this deal for you.

6. Dell Latitude 3310 2-in-1 Laptop: Equipped with a n Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, this is a great workhorse than can double up as a laptop or tablet. The usual price of $2463 has been slashed to $1373. But you can whip another 10% off that, bringing the price to $1235.70 with the code PROMO10. Head over to Dell Australia for this deal.

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.