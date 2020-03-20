Six Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

The local stores might be quiet and the real-world shelves bare, but the online shopping world is ticking along. With lots of cheap and free delivery options, you can keep stocking your pantry, tidying your home and topping up your entertainment with these deals.

1. Free Information Security training: With more and more of us working from home, protecting our systems and data is taking on a whole new perspective. The IT department might not be there to pick up the pieces if something goes awry. KnowBe4 is offering a free home internet security course so you can look after yourself and be more self-sufficient. You'll need to use the password 'homecourse' to access this offer. KnowBe4 is offering this free course.

2. Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 : Microsoft is having a massive sale on eBay. This Surface Laptop is equipped with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD. The usual price tag of $1999 has already been cut to $1358 but if you use the discount code PMST20 it's just $1086.40. Ebay is the place to be for this ripper saving.

3. Catch Connect 90 Day Mobile Plan - 60GB: If you need to top up your mobile data then this is a pretty good deal. 60GB of data for just $14.90. It includes unlimited standard national talk & text, unlimited voice calls to 1300 numbers and unlimited standard national MMS to mobiles. After the initial 90 days, top up cost $99.90 but for a short term data boost it's a great offer. Catch is the place to be for this ripper saving.

4. Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch Laptop: Harvey Norman often has solid deals on clearance and this is no exception. Equipped with a Core i3 CPU, and 8GB of memory with a 256GB SSD this laptop could be a reliable workhorse for students and workers alike. Harvey Norman is the place to be for this ripper saving.

5. Fire TV Stick: Most of us live in two TV homes so this deal is awesome. Instead of the usual $69, you can score a pair of Amazon Fire sticks for $119. Now you can watch Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and YouTube from multiple TVs as well as access over 4,000 apps and games. Amazon is the place to be for this ripper saving.

6. Swarovski Women's Burst Watch with Crystals: $29.95 for a Timothy Stone women’s watch with Crystals from Swarovski instead of the usual $527. Now that's a massive deal. And if want to mix it up with different colours - a pair of these is just $54.95. Groupon is the place to be for this amazing saving.

