Six Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Getty Images

The local stores might be quiet and the real-world shelves might be bare. But the online shopping world keeps ticking along with heaps of great deals. With lots of cheap and free delivery options, you can keep stocking your pantry, tidying up your home and topping up your entertainment with these deals.

1. IKEA Pax wardrobes and free Click and Collect: Being stuck at home is a great time to do some rearranging and tidying up. Once you've got your Marie Kondo game strong, you can pack the items that give you joy in an IKEA Pax wardrobe. They're currently discounted by 15% and the usual $20 click and collect fee is waived for the rest of the month. Head over to IKEA to grab this deal.

2. BAUMR-AG 17" Lawn Mower: Is the garden looking a little ragged? Perhaps a new lawn mower will inspire you to spend some time in the yard to get things looking great for when we can invite friends over for barbecues in the Spring. At just $228 - down from almost $500 when you use the discount code PMID20, this is a great deal. Ebay is the place to be for this ripper saving.

3. Purespa Ultrasonic Diffuser and Oils: While the therapeutic benefits of essential oils might be questionable, I have to admit that their aroma is definitely more pleasant than the smell of my sweaty teenagers. At just $35, a saving of $94, this diffuser looks great and includes a couple of bottles of oil. You'll find this deal at Catch.

4. Portable Wireless Karaoke Microphone: What better way to have some fun at home than to unleash your inner rock star and get into some karaoke. For just $16.95, you can belt out all the tunes as loudly and proudly as you want. Groupon has this deal.

5. Sunbeam PM4800 Pie Magic: If you can't get to the supermarket or a store to buy a pie, why not make your own? Amazon has curt the price of this pie cooker by 20%, bringing it to just $55.20. Hit up Amazon for this offer.

6. Tracey Cox Supersex Remote Control Love Egg Vibrator: Kick-start an intimate adventure and have endless fun with this love egg vibrator. It's just $23.98 – reduced from $59.95. Pop it in, hand the remote to your partner, lie back and wait for teasing buzzes and patterns. Lovehoney is the place to be for this deal..

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.