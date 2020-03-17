Six Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Everyone loves a good deal and no one understands that better than the writers here at Lifehacker. To get you started today, here are some online sales worth emptying your digital wallets for including smart TVs, laptops, headphones and more.

1. Anker USB-C Hub with HDMI: USB-C really is the one connector to rule them all (at least for now) but we've all got a bunch of legacy devices we want to connect to our computers, This USB-C hub delivers power, a pair of USB 3.0 ports and HDMI connectivity. It's good for Mac, Windows and Linux systems. At under $60, the price is reduced by about a third of its usual full price. Head over to Catch to crab this deal.

2. Personalised Wheelie Bin Stickers: We've all had to check the neighbour's driveway after the rubbish has been collected to grab our mistakenly collected wheelie bin. These stickers, at just $4.45 have been discounted by $20 and will save you from looking like a peeper as you sneak up your neighbour's driveway.Grab this deal from Groupon.

3. HP 14-DK0019AU 14-inch laptop: If you and your household end up in self isolation then sharing a limited number of screens will probably get old pretty fast. This HP laptop boasts a 14-inch display so you can comfortably catch up on some streaming video goodness as well as get some work done. JBHiFi has knocked $200 off the usual price, bringing this one to under $500. Pop over to JBHiFi for this deal.

4. Lifespan Fitness LSG Spin Bike: Just because you're stuck at home, you can still get some exercise. The beauty of a spin bike is that you can get a great workout and still sit in front of the TV and each your favourite Stan, Netflix, Disney+ or Amazon shows. At under $200 when you use the discount code PMID20, this is a great deal.Ebay has this deal, and another million, waiting for you to use that discount code.

5. Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones: When you're at home surrounded by your family or housemates, a decent set of wireless headphones are a must. And these can also be connected with a 3.5mm jack if you prefer. The Bose SoundLink headphones bring the renowned Bose sound without the hefty price tag of the company's more expensive products. Sure, there's no active noise cancelling but otherwise these are a great set of headphones. Amazon is the place to be for this deal.

6. Kogan 58" Smart HDR 4K UHD LED TV: Kogan has dropped the price of its 55-inch 4K LED TV from $969 to $529. There's quick access to all the commercial TV station catch ups services as well as YouTube and Netflix through the TV's Linux operating system.Pop over to Kogan for this item.

