Six Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Everyone loves a good deal and no one understands that better than the writers here at Lifehacker. To get you started today, here are some online sales worth emptying your digital wallets for including smartwatches, TVs, robots and more.

1. $50 Ebay gift card for joining Ebay Plus: If you are a regular Ebay shopper but have been holding back on joining Ebay Plus, there's a great offer available at the moment. If you pay $49 for a 12 month Ebay Plus membership, that gives free shipping on lots of items as well as access to more deals and discounts, you score a $50 Ebay gift card. in other words, you pay $49 for a bunch of benefits including $50 to spend. It makes the membership effectively free. Pop over to Ebay to score this offer.

2. OLSEN Daybed with Trundle: If you have the occasional guest stay over but don't want to waste a room with a seldom used bed, this Olsen Day bed could be perfect. During the day, it's a comfy couch but at night, you can use it as a bed. As a bonus, there's a trundle underneath that pulls out to provide a second sleeping space. Use the discount code PLUME15 to score this deal got just $284.75. Order with E-Living via Ebay.

3. REMOKING Robot Toy: It's every kids dream to own a robot they can control. Powered by three AAA batteries, this little fellow can record voices, dances and sings and offers voice control so you can tell it where to go. It's just $33.95 including delivery. Pop over to Amazon for this deal.

4. F.A.O Schwarz Giant Dance Piano Mat: There's a great scene in the Tom Hanks movie Big where Hanks plays Chopsticks on a floor piano. Now, your kids, or you, can recreate that scene at home. At just under $70, a $30 discount, this floor piano offers heaps of fun and laughs. Head over to Catch for this offer.

5. LG 50UM7600PTA UM76 Series 50" 4K UHD LED TV: LG has a reputation for producing great TVs and this one is no exception. At just $675, the 4K smart TV ticks most of the boxes including support for Google Assistant, Netflix and Stan integration and four HDMI ports – enough for most home theatre set ups. You'll find this deal at JB Hi-Fi.

6. Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm): Samsung's Galaxy Watch is an elegant timepiece that offers all the smartwatch features you expect without looking like a small computer strapped to your wrist. The round face means it looks like a regular watch but the AMOLED touch screen instantly coverts from a watch to a fitness tracker and even a payment device. At $448, it's been discounted by $100. Catch this one over at Harvey Norman.

