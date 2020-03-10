Six Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Samsung

Everyone loves a good deal and no one understands that better than the writers here at Lifehacker. To get you started today, here are some online sales worth emptying your digital wallets for including gift cards, smartphones and laptops.

1.10% off gift cards: Woolworths has discounted a bunch of different gift crds including Village Cinemas Gold Class, Gourmet, Webjet, Kathmandu and a stack of others. There are some conditions such as the usual expiry dates but otherwise these look like a great way to plan a night out or some time away and save a few bucks. Check out the Woolworth's catalogue for this deal and order online or visit a store.

2.: Lenovo 81N4002RAU IdeaPad C340: The Good Guys is having a 20% sale through Ebay. One of the great deals is this Lenovo 81N4002RAU IdeaPad C340. It's a 2-in-1 convertible that brings a 14-inch matte display, 8GB of memory and a 128GB SSD to your desk. Battery life is rated at over 10 hours making it a great option of students and travellers. Use the discount code PGGUYS20 to score this for just $711.20. Hit Ebay for this great deal.

3. Nokia 6.2 Android One Smartphone: If you're looking for a smartphone and don't have an Apple or Samsung budget, the Nokia 6.2 could be a good option. At just $319, is has a 6.3-inch display, triple camera arrayed and solid battery life. Pop over to Amazon for this deal deal.

4. Samsung 32" Full HD Curved Monitor: I remember the days when 15-inch display was a big power move. But this 32-inch display by Samsung is a great option of your desk. With white bezels - a change from the usual black, as well as HDMI and DisplayPort inputs as well as a headphone jack for audio out, it's a worthy candidate for your desk. It's just $298 - a saving of over $70.Head over to catch for this offer.

5. 4x1 HDMI Switch with Remote Control: While newer TVs come with three or four HDMI inputs, older sets might only have one or two. Instead of messing around with cables, this HDMI switcher could make life a lot easier. At just $29 it's far cheaper than a new TV. Visit Kogan for this deal.

6. EMTEC X200 512GB Portable SSD: While the cloud has done away with the need to use portable storage to create an informal 'sneakernet' there's still a case to be made for reliable, fast portable storage. The 5122GB SSD Emtec X200 can hold plenty of data, transfers in and out quickly and makes it easy to share large files or take backups when you're on the go. It's just $124 Catch this one over at Catch.

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.