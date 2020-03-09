Every Australian Airline's Policy For Changing Coronavirus Affected Flights

Is It Legal To Drive With Thongs On In Australia?

How To Break Up With Google

Six Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

six deals affiliateImage: Getty Images

Everyone loves a good deal and no one understands that better than the writers here at Lifehacker. To get you started today, here are some online sales worth emptying your digital wallets for, including Sony earphones, home theatre systems, and more.

1. Sony WF1000XM3B price drop: The Good Guys is chucking a huge sale on Ebay and it means you can grab Sony's excellent noise-cancelling ear buds for just $242.40 with the code 'PGGUYS20'‬. Nab a bargain here.

2. MyGenie Robot Vacuum: No one actually enjoys vacuuming so defer the task to a little robot friend. Catch's got the MyGenie robot vacuum for $296 right now. Automate your vacuuming here

3. Yamaha Home Theatre Pack: Grab yourself a discounted home theatre system from the Good Guys for $319.2‬0 with this with the code 'PGGUYS20'‬. Peep this deal here.

4. Cheap Qantas flights: Qantas is throwing its Fly Away sale, including discounted flights around Australia, to Japan, the Philippines and United States. Fly cheap here.

5. Amazon Echo Dot sale: Grab two Amazon Echo Dots for just $119 with the code 'ECHODOT119'. Buying one solo will cost you $79 so it's a decent saving. Grab the Echo Dots here.

6. Samsung Note9 512GB sale: The Good Guys is slashing the cost of the Samsung Note9 down to $879.20 with the code ‬'PGGUYS20'. Shop here.

The Fastest NBN Plans According To The ACCC

The ACCC recently released a new quarterly report on real-world NBN speeds and Optus has managed to top the leader board for the second time in a row.

Read more

See More Lifehacker Deals Here!

Read more

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au driving headphones is-it-legal laws music video-feature

Is It Legal To Drive While Wearing Headphones?

Listening to music and podcasts is really the only thing that makes long-distance driving tolerable. Unfortunately, using the car stereo isn't always an option. Perhaps the speakers are busted, or the person in the passenger seat hates your taste in music. In these situations, the obvious solution is to don a pair headphones. But is this actually legal?
au cars infographics parking road-worrier

How To Reverse Park Your Car Like A Pro [Infographic]

Some drivers reverse parallel park their cars without even thinking about it. For the rest of us, it's a prolonged nightmare where every turn of the wheel does the opposite of what you were expecting. Meanwhile, multiple bystanders are watching your attempts in a mixture of amusement and pity. Fun times. Fortunately, it's possible to correct your shocking parking antics by following a few simple tips. This infographic explains how to pull off three types of parking on your first attempt, every time.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles