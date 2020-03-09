Six Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Getty Images

Everyone loves a good deal and no one understands that better than the writers here at Lifehacker. To get you started today, here are some online sales worth emptying your digital wallets for, including Sony earphones, home theatre systems, and more.

1. Sony WF1000XM3B price drop: The Good Guys is chucking a huge sale on Ebay and it means you can grab Sony's excellent noise-cancelling ear buds for just $242.40 with the code 'PGGUYS20'‬. Nab a bargain here.

2. MyGenie Robot Vacuum: No one actually enjoys vacuuming so defer the task to a little robot friend. Catch's got the MyGenie robot vacuum for $296 right now. Automate your vacuuming here

3. Yamaha Home Theatre Pack: Grab yourself a discounted home theatre system from the Good Guys for $319.2‬0 with this with the code 'PGGUYS20'‬. Peep this deal here.

4. Cheap Qantas flights: Qantas is throwing its Fly Away sale, including discounted flights around Australia, to Japan, the Philippines and United States. Fly cheap here.

5. Amazon Echo Dot sale: Grab two Amazon Echo Dots for just $119 with the code 'ECHODOT119'. Buying one solo will cost you $79 so it's a decent saving. Grab the Echo Dots here.

6. Samsung Note9 512GB sale: The Good Guys is slashing the cost of the Samsung Note9 down to $879.20 with the code ‬'PGGUYS20'. Shop here.

The Fastest NBN Plans According To The ACCC The ACCC recently released a new quarterly report on real-world NBN speeds and Optus has managed to top the leader board for the second time in a row. Read more

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.