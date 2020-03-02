Six Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Getty Images

Everyone loves a good deal and no one understands that better than the writers here at Lifehacker. To get you started today, here are some online sales worth emptying your digital wallets for, including speakers, dashcams, laptops and more.

1. Bose Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones 700 I've got a couple of pairs of Bose headphones and they are sensational. Sure, they're not the cheapest around but you'll get many years of listening pleasure from them. JB HiFi's price is about $100 less than several other stores making them a solid deal.Hit JB Hifi for this great deal.

2. Sonos Move Portable Speaker Sonos has a great reputation for premium wireless speakers. The Move is the company's first foray into portable speakers. As well as working as part of a Sonos network, it boasts bluetooth so you can take it aw from the house and it weatherproof with around 10 hours battery life. Grab the deal here.

3. Garmin Dash Cam Dashcams are a handy way to ensure you're covered in the event of an accidents and a potential revenue source if you can catch someone doing something goofy and pop it on YouTube so it goes viral. Head over to Ebay. and use the discount code PLUME15 to skim 15% off the normal price of $179.85.

4. Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Laptop At $1299, this laptop has the potential to be a long-term workhorse for travellers, students and business people. Although the Core i5 is a little skinny, there's 8GB of memory and a decent 512GB SSD. Head over to Dell for this deal.

5. TRX Fit Suspension Trainer System: The TRX system uses your bodyweight to help you get stronger. This kit includes a number of bands and accessories as well as a manual and carry bag so you can put it all away when you're done. Grab it here.

6. Edifier R1280T - 2.0 Lifestyle Studio Speakers: I reviewed these speakers a while ago and they're very good - especially at this price. They are $105.95 on Amazon, which is around $50 cheaper than elsewhere. Equipped wth Bluetooth as well as RCA inputs if you prefer doing things old school. Shop here.

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.