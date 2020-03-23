Siri Can Now Field Questions About Coronavirus

If you have questions about Coronavirus, now you have another source available to get answers: Siri.
Apple updated Siri this weekend to include some screening questions on coronavirus. While it’s absolutely not a replacement for talking to a doctor, asking the virtual assistant “Do I have coronavirus?” will prompt the assistant to take you through a series of questions about your symptoms. Based on your answers, the assistant may suggest you contact a medical professional or will tell you to monitor your symptoms.
Here’s what it looks like on my iPad:
Siri will also point you to telehealth apps that can help connect you to a health provider from your home. All of the information it provides is from the CDC.
If you’re an Android user, Google also has a COVID-19 portal with information about the virus as well as tips for prevention and local resources. Google Assistant can also help along with that information, although visiting the hub directly is a lot more efficient. It also has testing information for people in the Bay Area available through a Verily-created website. That site is expected to roll out to other areas in the future.
