Australia Is Shutting Down Pubs, Bars, Cafes and Restaurants — Here's What You Need To Know

The Biggest Mistake People Make When Buying A New Car

55 Android Apps Everyone Should Own

Siri Can Now Field Questions About Coronavirus

Image: Shutterstock

If you have questions about Coronavirus, now you have another source available to get answers: Siri.

Apple updated Siri this weekend to include some screening questions on coronavirus. While it’s absolutely not a replacement for talking to a doctor, asking the virtual assistant “Do I have coronavirus?” will prompt the assistant to take you through a series of questions about your symptoms. Based on your answers, the assistant may suggest you contact a medical professional or will tell you to monitor your symptoms.

Here’s what it looks like on my iPad:

Siri will also point you to telehealth apps that can help connect you to a health provider from your home. All of the information it provides is from the CDC.

If you’re an Android user, Google also has a COVID-19 portal with information about the virus as well as tips for prevention and local resources. Google Assistant can also help along with that information, although visiting the hub directly is a lot more efficient. It also has testing information for people in the Bay Area available through a Verily-created website. That site is expected to roll out to other areas in the future.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au bans coronavirus feature restrictions

Australia Is Shutting Down Pubs, Bars, Cafes and Restaurants — Here's What You Need To Know

Australia's federal and state governments have announced drastic new measures to movements and gatherings in a bid to curb the rate of coronavirus infection in the country. With a number of new changes being announced, here's a summary of what you need to know.
au coronavirus covid-19 feature maps tracking

How To Track The Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Australia

Spreading faster than the coronavirus outbreak itself is the wealth of information about it. Despite there being plenty available, our understanding of the virus and its spread has been changing more rapidly than we can manage regular updates for. This is best shown with Australia's own case count. While it's provided through the federal health department, it's not being updated as quickly as others so figures soon become outdated. If you want to know how many confirmed coronavirus cases there are in Australia, here are some of the best sources to check.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles