Top 10 Computer Disasters (And How To Deal With Them)

Here's What Happens If You Break Self-Isolation Around Australia

What A 'Mild' Case Of Coronavirus Looks Like

Should You Cancel Domestic Travel Due To Coronavirus?

Image: iStock

While the government hasn't officially closed the country's border yet, it has put out advice to reconsider your need for international travel. Our airlines are also getting ahead of the curve. Qantas has carved back international flight capacity by 90% with their domestic routes losing 60% of their available seats. Virgin and Jetstar have also made cuts.

So far, the government has not provided any official advice on domestic travel. But should you cancel your domestic air travel?

Anyone who's visited an airport will know that social distancing can be challenging in an airport queue. And, in a plane, unless the airlines institute new seating arrangements, you're likely to be sitting next to someone, inside the one metre area that the WHO suggests we need to keep from other people.

If you don't think you need worry on a domestic flight, here's some sobering information.

Virgin Australia has published a list of flights that have had a confirmed coronavirus case onboard. While some are international flights, there are a number of domestic flights where people were at risk.

Flight Number Departure Date Route
VA682 2 March 2020 Perth to Melbourne
VA1394 3 March 2020 Brisbane to Adelaide
VA811 3 March 2020 Melbourne to Sydney
VA800 4 March 2020 Sydney to Melbourne
VA7 4 March 2020 Brisbane to Los Angeles
VA2 5 March 2020 Los Angeles to Sydney
VA24 5 March 2020 Los Angeles to Melbourne
VA24 6 March 2020 Los Angeles to Melbourne
VA833 6 March 2020 Melbourne to Sydney 
VA516 7 March 2020 Gold Coast to Sydney
VA535 8 March 2020 Sydney to Gold Coast
VA2  9 March 2020 Los Angeles to Sydney
VA418 10 March 2020  Sydney to Adelaide
VA480 13 March 2020 Maroochydore to Sydney

We know that coronavirus is spread when an infected person comes into close contact with someone else. It is spread through droplets when someone coughs or sneezes, or by contact with contaminated hands, surfaces or objects.

Given it is so easily spread and the situation is fluid, it's no doubt worthwhile to consider avoiding any environment where there are groups of people in close proximity and lots of surfaces that the virus can survive on. For me, that means airports are a "no go" zone. While the government is saying gatherings of over 500 people are off limits, it would no doubt be smart at this stage to reconsider all travel.

I had trips interstate and internationally booked for the coming weeks. I've cancelled those engagements. Unless you really need to travel - I'd suggest avoiding interstate air travel. But if you have the time, perhaps jump in the car - unless you're trying to get from the mainland to Tasmania!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au death poison-control science spider-bites spiders

Are White-Tailed Spiders Really That Dangerous?

News reports from a few years back alleged a man had both his legs amputated after being bitten by a white-tailed spider have again cast this spider in a negative light. Experts have since said amputations may have been wrongly blamed on a spider bite, and authorities now consider a bacterial infection to be responsible for the man’s injuries. Despite this, the damage to the largely harmless white-tail may have been done.
au bread cooking-hacks diy fast-food food-hacks restaurants

How To Make Sizzler Restaurant's Famous Parmesan Bread

Sizzlers was famous for two things: its all-you-can-eat buffet and the complimentary Parmesan bread that greeted you on arrival. Sadly, the once-popular chain became a victim of the casual dining wars and there are now only a handful of outlets left in Australia. But don't despair: the recipe is surprisingly easy to make at home and it only takes a few minutes. Here are the steps.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles