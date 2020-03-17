Should You Cancel Domestic Travel Due To Coronavirus?

Image: iStock

While the government hasn't officially closed the country's border yet, it has put out advice to reconsider your need for international travel. Our airlines are also getting ahead of the curve. Qantas has carved back international flight capacity by 90% with their domestic routes losing 60% of their available seats. Virgin and Jetstar have also made cuts.

So far, the government has not provided any official advice on domestic travel. But should you cancel your domestic air travel?

Anyone who's visited an airport will know that social distancing can be challenging in an airport queue. And, in a plane, unless the airlines institute new seating arrangements, you're likely to be sitting next to someone, inside the one metre area that the WHO suggests we need to keep from other people.

If you don't think you need worry on a domestic flight, here's some sobering information.

Virgin Australia has published a list of flights that have had a confirmed coronavirus case onboard. While some are international flights, there are a number of domestic flights where people were at risk.

Flight Number Departure Date Route VA682 2 March 2020 Perth to Melbourne VA1394 3 March 2020 Brisbane to Adelaide VA811 3 March 2020 Melbourne to Sydney VA800 4 March 2020 Sydney to Melbourne VA7 4 March 2020 Brisbane to Los Angeles VA2 5 March 2020 Los Angeles to Sydney VA24 5 March 2020 Los Angeles to Melbourne VA24 6 March 2020 Los Angeles to Melbourne VA833 6 March 2020 Melbourne to Sydney VA516 7 March 2020 Gold Coast to Sydney VA535 8 March 2020 Sydney to Gold Coast VA2 9 March 2020 Los Angeles to Sydney VA418 10 March 2020 Sydney to Adelaide VA480 13 March 2020 Maroochydore to Sydney

We know that coronavirus is spread when an infected person comes into close contact with someone else. It is spread through droplets when someone coughs or sneezes, or by contact with contaminated hands, surfaces or objects.

Given it is so easily spread and the situation is fluid, it's no doubt worthwhile to consider avoiding any environment where there are groups of people in close proximity and lots of surfaces that the virus can survive on. For me, that means airports are a "no go" zone. While the government is saying gatherings of over 500 people are off limits, it would no doubt be smart at this stage to reconsider all travel.

I had trips interstate and internationally booked for the coming weeks. I've cancelled those engagements. Unless you really need to travel - I'd suggest avoiding interstate air travel. But if you have the time, perhaps jump in the car - unless you're trying to get from the mainland to Tasmania!