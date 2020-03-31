Share Your Desktop With Up To 10 People With This Free App

Working from home necessitates reliable communication tools, and while it’s likely many of us are participating in more Zoom calls lately, paying for a premium or enterprise-level video conferencing app can be difficult for smaller companies or freelancers. There are several decent video-chatting apps available, but many lack essential video conferencing features like screen sharing.

Luckily, there’s a free, open-source program that can help.

Using the WebRTC framework, the “WebRTC Screen Sharing” web app lets you remotely share your desktop with up to 10 other users for free. The utility runs completely within your browser—you don’t have to download any .ZIP folders or fishy .exe files, nor install an app or browser plugin to use it. You don’t even need to sign up for an account, either. It only works on desktop browser, but it supports Chrome, Firefox, and Edge (with Safari support on the way).

How to create a private room for sharing your screen

Open WebRTC’s plugin-free screen sharing page in Chrome, Edge, or Firefox. Click “Share your screen.” Your browser will ask you for permission and let you select which parts of your screen to broadcast. You can pick either “Entire Screen,” “Application Window,” or “Browser Tab.” (These may be slightly different depending on which browser you’re using). Now click “Copy & Paste This Private Room Link” to copy the link and send it to your group. A maximum of ten people can be added to a room. You can also add #private-room or ?private=room to the end of your room’s URL and hit “Enter” to make it private (you’ll need to re-share the private link if you do this). That’s it! The live-feed of your desktop will now stream through the browser’s video player as long as you stay in the room. To stop sharing, simply close the link.

The WebRTC landing page also includes extra troubleshooting tips and links to the WebRTC GitHub page, list of latest updates, and a link to the bug report form if you need extra help or want to report an issue.