Samsung Is Offering Free In-Store Device Disinfection For Its Customers

Ultraviolet (UV) light might be known for its skin-damaging intensity, but it can also be used to disinfect your electronic devices and keep you safe from the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses or bacteria. UV disinfection—which uses UV-C light, specifically—is a common practice at many electronics repair shops since it avoids the use of liquids or potentially caustic and toxic chemicals. Some companies have even started offering UV-C cleaning services in response to COVID-19's spread, and Samsung owners can get their devices safely doused in the disinfecting rays for free at participating Samsung stores.

In most regions, Samsung Experience stores and Samsung service centres are equipped with UV-C cleaners that employees use while handling a customer’s phone and will now provide walk-in sanitizing for your Samsung smartphones, though some will also provide tablet and smartwatch cleaning, too.

The program is only available in a few countries for now, but will likely spread to other regions when possible. Here’s where Samsung is offering free device cleaning:

  • United States

  • Argentina

  • Chile

  • Croatia

  • Denmark

  • Finland

  • Japan

  • Korea

  • Malaysia

  • New Zealand

  • Norway

  • Pakistan

  • Peru

  • Poland

  • Russia

  • Spain

  • Sweden

  • Ukraine

  • Vietnam

While the service may be free, don’t rush out to clean all of your devices. If you think you or your devices have been exposed to COVID-19, you should avoid contact with others to limit its spread. It’s wiser to file this away in your mind for potential sanitation upkeep while out and about. Check our smartphone cleaning guide if you need an at-home DIY solution.

(Via Android Police.)

