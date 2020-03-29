Roku Customers Can Get 30 Days Of Free Premium Content Right Now

How To Track The Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Australia

We’re all spending a lot more time at home right now. If you’ve started to run out of things to watch, Roku is offering 30-day free trials of a number of different channels including Showtime, Epix, and Smithsonian.

To get it, go to the “Special Offers” section under “The Roku Channel” and then “Home Together - Special Offers.” From there you’ll be able to see the available options and redeem extended free trials.

You’ll need to be an existing Roku subscriber in order to take advantage of the deals.

Currently, the extended free trial option includes:

  • SHOWTIME

  • EPIX

  • Noggin (60-day trial available starting 4/1/20)

  • Lifetime Movie Club

  • History Vault

  • Smithsonian

  • Hallmark

  • A&E Crime Central

  • AcornTV

  • The Great Courses

  • UMC

  • UP Faith & Family

  • FitFusion

  • GaiamTV

  • Screambox

  • Hopster

  • Shout! Factory

  • Baeble Music

  • MHz Choice

  • ZooMoo

  • Grokker

  • Hi-Yah!

  • Fandor

  • BFI

And keep in mind while these are all free, they’re also trials. If you do take advantage of any of them make sure to make a note of it on your calendar so you don’t end up getting an unexpected huge bill 30 days from now.

