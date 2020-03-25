Australia Is Shutting Down Pubs, Bars, Cafes and Restaurants — Here's What You Need To Know

The Biggest Mistake People Make When Buying A New Car

55 Android Apps Everyone Should Own

Regrow Green Onions In A Cup Of Water

Photo: Shutterstock

Green onions are an extremely useful, versatile allium. If you like to cook with green onions but are worried about running out, you can keep the white ends in a glass of water where they will regrow into new, delicious onions.

Just put the root ends in a glass of water and put that glass in a sunny window, and change the water about once a week. After five days or so you should be able to begin harvesting the green ends of the onions, depending on how much green you started with. Just snip what you need for your dish—you can take up to 70% of the green, leaving the rest behind to keep growing.

This article was originally published in 2012 and updated on 3/24/2020 by Claire Lower. Updates include the following: Updated formatting to reflect current style, changed feature image, revised first and second paragraph.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

food myths nutrition

10 Food Myths You Need To Stop Believing

Is milk really good for your bones? Are all salty snacks unhealthy? Do you need to drink two litres of water per day? These are just some scientific food "facts" that aren't as concrete as you might think.
au coronavirus covid-19 government government-assistance-programs social-security

How To Get The Coronavirus Support Payments From The Australian Government

With the prospect of the unemployment rate tripling from around 5% to about one in six of us, more people will be leaning on support payments from the government. The government has announced some substantial stimulus and support payments but knowing who gets what and how much support you may be eligible for can be tricky. Here's what the coronavirus supplement is, who qualifies for it and when you can expect to receive it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles