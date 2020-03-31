How To Make Fried Or Poached Eggs In The Microwave

Here's How To Access The Government's Coronavirus WhatsApp (And How To Use It)

The Best Ways To Get Windows 10 For Free

Melt Anchovies Into Butter And Put That Butter In Everything

Photo: Shutterstock

Since canned food is having a big moment, I’d say now is the time to reconsider the humble canned anchovy. They have a reputation for being overwhelmingly fishy and salty—and those rumours aren’t exactly untrue—but they also possess a deep minerality and ton of umami. When melted into butter (or olive oil), you can harness the little fish’s intense nature to bring a wallop of flavour to any savoury dish.

If you are concerned about bones, don’t be. The tiny little fish bones disintegrate right into your cooking oil, but you can always mash the little filets with a mortar and pestle if you need to be extra sure. If—due to anti-anchovy pizza propaganda—you are wary of over-fishifying your meal, start with a couple of tablespoons of butter per fish, then increase the number of filets until you feel comfortable inverting that ratio.

Once the anchovies are melted into the butter (just cook over medium heat and mash ‘em around with a wooden spoon until they disintegrate), you get to decide which dish you get to bless with this potent, flavorful concoction. Pasta sauce is a good place to start, as the anchovy butter will add a deep, savoury flavour that, thanks to acidic tomatoes, won’t read as fishy. Once you’ve eaten that, make more anchovy butter, then thin the butter out by whisking it with olive oil (or more melted butter) and drizzle it on roasted vegetables (especially potatoes) or a big bowl of popcorn. After drizzling, you’re ready for dipping. Melt at least five little fishes in half a cup of butter—perhaps with a little garlic this time—and dip roasted artichoke leaves and radishes directly into it. Have a frozen filet of a larger fish or some thawed shrimp that are reading as a little bland? Brush them with anchovy butter to up the seafood factor.

Basically, if a savoury food needs a little more flavour, anchovy butter is the quickest way to impart it. If nothing else, it makes an excellent base for pantry pasta—just toss it with your favourite noodle with a little pasta water, then add breadcrumbs, parm, or whatever else you have lying around. “Cacio e pepe who?” is what you’ll be saying. Cacio e pepe who?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

firefox-quantum google-chrome web-browsing

It's Time To Switch From Google Chrome

Since its debut, Chrome has grown in popularity, though its once-stellar reputation has taken a bit of a hit as of late. Examples of Chrome-only sites are more and more common, reminiscent of the days when Microsoft's Internet Explorer dominated the web browser market. It's been shown to be a massive memory hog as well, slowing down machines as users create more and more tabs. And then there's the impending removal of ad-blocking.
au food household kitchen safety

Don't Store Open Tins In The Fridge

I saw this open tin of stuffed vine leaves in our office fridge and immediately freaked out. I'd always been told that leaving food in an opened tin risked food poisoning, and I believed that. But then I realised I'd never bothered to question why this rule applied. Time to investigate.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles