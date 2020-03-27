Make Tasty Sour Cocktails Every Time With This Simple Formula

How To Track The Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Australia

Given the current craft cocktail climate, it can be easy to overthink a shaken or stirred libation. Luckily, it's not all bar spoons and eye droppers; there is one type of cocktail you can make beautiful and balanced every time: the sour.

As cocktail expert Audrey Saunders explains in the link below, there is a simple formula to all sours (a family or drinks that includes the margarita, sidecar, and daiquiri):

Sour Formula: 55ml liquor + 22ml sour + 22ml sweet

Lime and lemon juice are common sour components, but a tart grapefruit or pure cranberry juice would also work. In terms of sweetness, you have a lot of room to play around here, but simple syrup, honey and almost any sweet fruit juice (especially pineapple) are good starting points.

Once you have all of your ingredients gathered, simply combine everything in a cocktail shaker filled with ice, and shake until the outside is very cold (about twenty seconds). Strain into a pretty glass, garnish, and enjoy.

The Best Cocktail Hacks Of 2019

I don’t know if I can speak for everyone, but 2019 was a year that required—nay, demanded—I consume more than a few cocktails. This was bad news for my liver, but great news for my readers, as all that drinking resulted in a lot of cocktail-related pondering and testing, as well as some truly great cocktail hacks.

Read more

This article has been updated since its original publication.

