Make Tasty Sour Cocktails Every Time With This Simple Formula

Given the current craft cocktail climate, it can be easy to overthink a shaken or stirred libation. Luckily, it's not all bar spoons and eye droppers; there is one type of cocktail you can make beautiful and balanced every time: the sour.

As cocktail expert Audrey Saunders explains in the link below, there is a simple formula to all sours (a family or drinks that includes the margarita, sidecar, and daiquiri):

Sour Formula: 55ml liquor + 22ml sour + 22ml sweet

Lime and lemon juice are common sour components, but a tart grapefruit or pure cranberry juice would also work. In terms of sweetness, you have a lot of room to play around here, but simple syrup, honey and almost any sweet fruit juice (especially pineapple) are good starting points.

Once you have all of your ingredients gathered, simply combine everything in a cocktail shaker filled with ice, and shake until the outside is very cold (about twenty seconds). Strain into a pretty glass, garnish, and enjoy.

