Australia Is Shutting Down Pubs, Bars, Cafes and Restaurants — Here's What You Need To Know

The Biggest Mistake People Make When Buying A New Car

55 Android Apps Everyone Should Own

Make Sure You Don't Look Like A Big Weirdo Before Jumping On That Conference Call

Photo: Shutterstock

Now that many of us lucky enough to be working are working from home and hosting our meetings virtually, we’re hyper-focused on making video conference calls less terrible, starting with making sure we look good on camera.

But how sure are you that you actually don’t look terrible or that there isn’t something embarrassing in view behind you? Don’t you want to check one last time before hopping onto that Zoom call? You should probably check.

Hand Mirror is a Mac app that lives in your toolbar and allows you to perform a quick one-step check on the view from your webcam. Click the little mirror icon to instantly open a widow that offers a peek at whatever your webcam can see right now, allowing you a chance to smooth down your cowlick or move your underwear off of the bed behind you.

The next best thing to an an actual hand mirror. (Screenshot: Joel Cunningham)

It’s a pretty simple idea—so simple the App Store rejected it, according to designer Rafael Conde—which is why it’s so useful. Especially if, like me, you constantly mix up your keyboard shortcuts and end up searching in an active window instead of opening Spotlight. Or if you’re constantly getting pulled into a call right after eating, I dunno, a pile of raw kale.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

food myths nutrition

10 Food Myths You Need To Stop Believing

Is milk really good for your bones? Are all salty snacks unhealthy? Do you need to drink two litres of water per day? These are just some scientific food "facts" that aren't as concrete as you might think.
au coronavirus covid-19 government government-assistance-programs social-security

How To Get The Coronavirus Support Payments From The Australian Government

With the prospect of the unemployment rate tripling from around 5% to about one in six of us, more people will be leaning on support payments from the government. The government has announced some substantial stimulus and support payments but knowing who gets what and how much support you may be eligible for can be tricky. Here's what the coronavirus supplement is, who qualifies for it and when you can expect to receive it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles