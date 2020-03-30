How To Make Fried Or Poached Eggs In The Microwave

Here's How To Access The Government's Coronavirus WhatsApp (And How To Use It)

The Best Ways To Get Windows 10 For Free

How To Make Fried Or Poached Eggs In The Microwave

We've shown you how to make scrambled eggs in the microwave before. You can also make fried eggs and poached eggs in the microwave, and they're just as easy. The folks at CHOW show you how to do it in this video.

For fried eggs (sunny side up for our US bretheren), all you have to do is pre-heat your plate, swish a little butter around on it (both for flavour and so the egg won't stick), and then crack an egg onto the plate. Place the yolk at the top gently so it won't explode, and heat for 45 seconds. If it's not done, keep cooking in 15 second increments.

For a poached egg, take a one-cup microwavable bowl and fill it with a half-cup of water. Crack an egg into the water, cover with a plate, and microwave for 60 seconds. If it's done, scoop it out with a slotted spoon. If not, give it another 10-20 seconds.

Cook Eggs 3 Ways in the Microwave [CHOW]

This story has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • dave_lord @dave_lord

    Nope, doesn't work for me. The yolk explodes every time. It coats the inside of the microwave with tiny particles of egg which then get baked on very quickly if not removed immediately.

    0
  • Eggspert Guest

    Pricking the yolk with a fork, in the case of poached eggs at least, seems to reduce the chances of an eggsplosion.

    A bit of vinegar (teaspoon) in the water helps the egg white to set faster, too.

    0
    • poccari @poccari

      Yep, for poached eggs in the microwave, I put a bit of vinegar in a bowl, fill with boiling water, crack my eggs, and microwave on high for 1:40 (change it depending on the microwave).

      1
  • ebms @ebms

    Your "Tip" is causing frustration and a lot of messy microwaves because you used the wrong word.
    Please replace: Place with: Pierce

    0
  • madwog @madwog

    ONE OF YOU GUYS NEEDS TO COME CLEAN MY MICROWAVE!

    1 minute is FAR too long with 1100 watts.... 10 seconds to go and BAM egg all over the place!!!

    1
  • darren @darren

    If you are looking for easy poached eggs, try a fry pan or water instead of a saucepan.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

firefox-quantum google-chrome web-browsing

It's Time To Switch From Google Chrome

Since its debut, Chrome has grown in popularity, though its once-stellar reputation has taken a bit of a hit as of late. Examples of Chrome-only sites are more and more common, reminiscent of the days when Microsoft's Internet Explorer dominated the web browser market. It's been shown to be a massive memory hog as well, slowing down machines as users create more and more tabs. And then there's the impending removal of ad-blocking.
au food household kitchen safety

Don't Store Open Tins In The Fridge

I saw this open tin of stuffed vine leaves in our office fridge and immediately freaked out. I'd always been told that leaving food in an opened tin risked food poisoning, and I believed that. But then I realised I'd never bothered to question why this rule applied. Time to investigate.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles