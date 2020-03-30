How To Make Fried Or Poached Eggs In The Microwave

We've shown you how to make scrambled eggs in the microwave before. You can also make fried eggs and poached eggs in the microwave, and they're just as easy. The folks at CHOW show you how to do it in this video.

For fried eggs (sunny side up for our US bretheren), all you have to do is pre-heat your plate, swish a little butter around on it (both for flavour and so the egg won't stick), and then crack an egg onto the plate. Place the yolk at the top gently so it won't explode, and heat for 45 seconds. If it's not done, keep cooking in 15 second increments.

For a poached egg, take a one-cup microwavable bowl and fill it with a half-cup of water. Crack an egg into the water, cover with a plate, and microwave for 60 seconds. If it's done, scoop it out with a slotted spoon. If not, give it another 10-20 seconds.

Cook Eggs 3 Ways in the Microwave [CHOW]

