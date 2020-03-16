Make A 'Dirty Quarantini' With Whatever Brine You Have In Your Fridge

Photo: Claire Lower

It seems that a lot of us are going to be spending more time at home, which could lead to boredom, ennui, and a good bit of alcohol consumption. Twitter—which is a very fun place—seems to be excited about these potential “quarantinis,” which have two forms: “a regular martini you drink alone in your house,” and this drink, which contains Emergen-C.

I, for my part, will most likely be trying a variety of dirty martinis, with brines from whatever pickles and fermented things I have hanging out in my fridge. This is partially because I love a savoury gin moment, and partially because I get bored very easily. I’m starting with caper brine today, because I’ve always wanted to try a caper martini, and I just bought a brand new jar.

Brine-y martinis are very personal, and the amount of brine or pickling liquid you add will hinge on how salty that liquid is (and how much you like salt). I usually start with a quarter ounce and then add more because I constantly crave saline. (I may have an electrolyte imbalance.) As for the gin and vermouth, I think this calls for a dry five parts gin and one party vermouth. It’s very boozy, but it’s not like you’re going to be driving anywhere. To make it, you will need:

75mL gin

15mL dry vermouth

8-15mL caper brine (or any other brine or any other funky, pickle-y liquid you desire)

Add everything to a mixing glass that is absolutely filled with ice. Stir until extremely cold and strain into a coupe glass. Repeat with various brines until your boredom is alleviated.