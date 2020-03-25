Australia Is Shutting Down Pubs, Bars, Cafes and Restaurants — Here's What You Need To Know

The Biggest Mistake People Make When Buying A New Car

55 Android Apps Everyone Should Own

Look Up Your State's COVID-19 Test Results With This Tracker

Photo: Robin VAN LONKHUIJSEN / ANP / AFP, Getty Images

We undoubtedly have far more cases of COVID-19 in the US than testing has revealed, but testing is still an important way to begin getting a handle on how far this outbreak has spread. An online tool called the Covid Tracking Project has collected each state’s testing data if you’d like to keep tabs on how that’s going.

The tracker covers all the states plus DC, as well as US territories like Puerto Rico and American Samoa.

Screenshot: CovidTracking.org

This tracker is a handy way to find your state’s data, but it also comes with plenty of caveats. States may be using different guidelines to decide who to test, for example, and they don’t all report results in the same way. Each state’s data comes with a note on what it means, as you can see in the screenshot above.

The tracker also keeps a record of historical data. Screenshots of each state’s numbers are taken several times a day (here’s New York’s), so you can check back on how the numbers have changed over time. Some states break up the results by county or provide maps; others just give a few numbers or a “no cases yet” message.

“The information is patchy and inconsistent, so we’re being transparent about what we find and how we handle it,” the tracker’s creators write. In the chaos of the current situation, that’s probably the best anyone can do.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

food myths nutrition

10 Food Myths You Need To Stop Believing

Is milk really good for your bones? Are all salty snacks unhealthy? Do you need to drink two litres of water per day? These are just some scientific food "facts" that aren't as concrete as you might think.
au coronavirus covid-19 government government-assistance-programs social-security

How To Get The Coronavirus Support Payments From The Australian Government

With the prospect of the unemployment rate tripling from around 5% to about one in six of us, more people will be leaning on support payments from the government. The government has announced some substantial stimulus and support payments but knowing who gets what and how much support you may be eligible for can be tricky. Here's what the coronavirus supplement is, who qualifies for it and when you can expect to receive it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles