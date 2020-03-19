Keep Paying Your Gym Membership, If You Can

Photo: Shutterstock

Your gym is probably closed. (Even if it’s not, you probably shouldn’t go—gyms are a perfect place to be near other people and touch things that other people touch.) So you may be tempted to cancel your membership. But if you can afford it, consider keeping it up.

Now, if you go to a big commercial gym that you were considering cancelling anyway, I won’t try to change your mind. And if you’re having financial troubles yourself, do what you need to keep yourself afloat. But if your membership supports a small business that you’d like to see survive, be aware that a lot of gym owners are terrified that they won’t be able to reopen if a lot of people cancel.

In the meantime, many are putting workouts online as a way of keeping members active, and being able to give their employees some paid hours. As everything is going online these days, you may find your favourite trainers and coaches are able to keep coaching you remotely, and may be able to adapt their training plans to the equipment (if any) you have at home. Check your gym’s social media to see what they’re offering.

Whether to cancel is still a personal decision. If your own hours have been cut, do what you need to. But if you’re still collecting a steady paycheck, do what you can to support the businesses you’d like to see reopen when all this is over.