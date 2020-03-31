Is Masturbation Good Or Bad For You?

Do Cold Showers Really Cool You Down?

Image: Getty Images

Spanking the monkey. Adjusting the pink curtains. Jerkin' the gherkin. Slapping the oyster. Beef strokenoff. While we all love a good euphemism for masturbation, it's not something that most people talk about freely. This has given rise to a lot of misinformation, particularly when it comes to health. So is self-gratification good for you? Or do abstainers have the right idea?

The AsapScience video below attempts to tackle this sticky question. Contrary to what puritanical parents would have us believe, whacking the weed can lead to a range of health benefits - ranging from improved sleeping patterns to reduced menstrual cramping.

One study found males who frequently badger the one-eyed witness had a lower chance of prostate cancer compared to abstainers. They also produced more powerful sperm during copulation. Oh, and you definitely won't go blind. (If you're male, just try not to aim at your eyes.)

You can check out the rest of the health benefits in the video below. Also, while we're all here, what's your favourite euphemism for male and female masturbation? I'm going to go with "Hand-to-glans combat" and "diddle the skittle". Classic.

How To Make Female Masturbation Insanely Better

Before getting into the top 5 tips for the best vulva play, you’ll need two things. a hand and a vagina. So, whether you’re by yourself or with a partner, these tips will take your female hand jobs to the next level.

Read more

Comments

  • djbear @djbear

    So all those Religions that preach against masturbation or sexual pleasure, in general, want people to be stressed out and unhealthy?

    No wonder we have so many cases of Pedophile priests.

    2
  • javelo @javelo

    All religions that preach against it are insane liars and abnormal humans.
    Sexual pleasures and masturbation are natural actions in normal, healthy human beings.
    When asleep and dreaming of sexual pleasure, ejaculation can be an automatic reaction of release.

    0
  • valkyr09 @valkyr09

    Masturbation is fine. But as with everything else, moderation is key. "Killing the lizards" 8 times in a day is not recommended. Yes :) I have done it and by the end of the day, the little buddy is exhausted. Also, getting off from pornography is the worse way to masturbate. Essentially it desensitizes you. Spank the monkey without porn :)

    0

