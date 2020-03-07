If Your PC Is Struggling To Boot, Uninstall This Windows 10 Update

According to numerous user bug reports, Windows 10 update KB4535996 has several critical errors that are making it impossible for some users to use their PCs. Ironically (though predictably) the patch was released to fix bugs introduced in another update from earlier this year.

The most serious of the bugs reported so far include:

Slow boot-up times and stall-outs.

Sudden system freezes and crashes.

Programs and updates being unable to install.

Program crashes, especially the Sign Tool app

Reduced graphical performance for games.

Blue Screen of Death errors at sign-in and other random times.

The update has been available since February 27, but it’s an optional update, so not all Windows 10 users have it installed yet—if you haven’t, you might want to see if you can delay updating Windows for as long as possible.

If you already installed the update and are experiencing any of the bugs mentioned above, the only way to stop or prevent the issues is to uninstall the bug-riddled update. Microsoft hasn’t released a fix yet, and even when they finally do, it’ll probably just cause more bugs anyway.

How to uninstall Windows 10 update KB4535996

Open the Start menu and click the gear-shaped Settings icon. Go to Update & security > View Update History > Uninstall updates. Use the search box to find “Windows 10 update KB4535996.” Highlight the update then click the “Uninstall” button at the top of the list. Click “Yes” to confirm. Wait for the process to complete. Reboot your PC if prompted.

If your PC is unable to successfully start up due to the buggy update, you can force Windows 10 to load in Safe Mode by continually attempting to boot until you see the option to boot into Safe mode. As Microsoft describes:

Hold down the power button for 10 seconds to turn off your device. Press the power button again to turn on your device. On the first sign that Windows has started (for example, some devices show the manufacturer’s logo when restarting) hold down the power button for 10 seconds to turn off your device. Press the power button again to turn on your device. When Windows restarts, hold down the power button for 10 seconds to turn off your device. Press the power button again to turn on your device. Allow your device to fully restart. You will enter winRE.

Once you’re in, uninstall KB4535996 using the steps above. Be sure to consult our guide for undoing and preventing Windows updates if you need further help.