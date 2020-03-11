Why Italy's Not On The Coronavirus Ban List

Every Australian Airline's Policy For Changing Coronavirus Affected Flights

Is It Legal To Drive With Thongs On In Australia?

If Your iPad Air Just Went Blank, Apple Will Fix It For Free

Image: Apple

An unlucky batch of third-generation iPad Airs has a defect that causes the display to go permanently blank, and there’s no way to fix it without getting it repaired.

Apple acknowledged the defect and is issuing free repairs for anyone who experiences the issue at any time within two years of purchase. The bug appears to primarily affect models manufactured between March 2019 through October 2019, but note that manufacture date is different than purchase date, so there may be sealed models from that time period still floating around retail shelves.

If your iPad Air’s screen has gone blank, all you have to do is contact Apple Support or pop into your local Apple Store, Best Buy, or Apple-certified independent repair location to get your busted screen fixed for free. Don’t bring in an iPad Air with an actually busted screen, however, as Apple will make you pay to fix that. As it describes:

“If your iPad Air has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair.”

Also, Apple’s repair doesn’t extend the warranty on your iPad Air; it’s just a one-off fix if your tablet has suddenly turned into a paperweight. Don’t forget to back up your device—which will likely have to be a direct connection to your computer, since you won’t be able to see your screen to confirm an iCloud backup—before giving it up to Apple to fix.

[MacRumors]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cats dogs infographics pets

Seven Reasons Dogs Are Better Than Cats

Despite what we may think, most dogs don't actually enjoy being hugged and cuddled by their owners. They put up with it because they love you. This infographic lists seven scientific facts about canines that support the "man's best friend" colloquialism. In short, they might hate hugs, but they're still better than cats.
au driving headphones is-it-legal laws music video-feature

Is It Legal To Drive While Wearing Headphones?

Listening to music and podcasts is really the only thing that makes long-distance driving tolerable. Unfortunately, using the car stereo isn't always an option. Perhaps the speakers are busted, or the person in the passenger seat hates your taste in music. In these situations, the obvious solution is to don a pair headphones. But is this actually legal?

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles