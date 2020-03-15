What Is Sour Beer And How Is It Made?

Woolworths Is Giving Free Toilet Paper To Australians In Need

Virgin's Cutting Services Due To Coronavirus — Here's What Changes

If You Feel Like Crap, This Site Can Help 

Whether you're depressed, or sick, or feeling crappy for reasons unknown, it's important to take care of yourself. Block out a little bit of time, maybe a few times a day, to click on over to YouFeelLikeShit.com.

YouFeelLikeShit.com takes you through an interactive flowchart: have you eaten recently? Have you taken your meds? Grab a glass of water now. Do you need a nap? Are you in pain?

Each step has helpful suggestions, but the authors are clear that this is not a replacement for proper health care or therapy. It's just a way to get you through the next few hours without forgetting to take care of yourself.

How To Feed Yourself When You're Depressed

Eating is a prerequisite for life, so it makes perverse sense that, for many people, it's among the first victims of a depressive episode. Here are some tips on how to eat when you're feeling depressed.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au coronavirus covid-19 tag-health quarantine self-isolate

How To Self-Quarantine, According To The Government

With coronavirus spreading in Australian capitals, more workers and returning travellers are expected to self-isolate to prevent further spread. The thought of 14 days spent at home sounds like a nightmare for many but it's unfortunately a necessity. Here's what the Federal Department of Health suggests you do.
accidental-criminals banking checking-accounts finders-keepers twocents

If The Bank Accidentally Deposits Money In Your Account, Don't Spend It

In 2019, a couple in the US was facing felony charges for buying an SUV, a race car, and two four-wheelers, and then handing out $US15,000 to their friends after a bank teller accidentally deposited $US120,000 into their joint bank account. About three weeks after the deposit debacle — but only a day after the couple finished spending more than $US107,000 of the MONEY — the bank came calling asking for it all back. Talk about awkward.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles