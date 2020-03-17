How To Watch 'Bluey' Season Two In Australia, Which Is The Wholesome Content You Need

Top 10 Computer Disasters (And How To Deal With Them)

bluey season two australia where to watchImage: ABC/BBC Studios

In an example of perfect timing, the second season of Bluey, everyone's favourite kids show, is out now just in time for your self-isolation or working from home reality. Here's where to watch it in Australia.

In times of crisis, the best thing you can do is chuck on a light-hearted show and forget about the woes of the world. Bluey is the perfect show for that. It's also great if you're stuck at home with kids — whether they're your own or someone else's.

If you haven't haven't watched it yet, Bluey follows the adventures of a six-year-old Blue Heeler 'puppy' and each episode, of which there are now 104, lasts for a sweet and short seven minutes.

The reason it's so popular globally, apart from being a loveable Australian kids show, is that it deals with more complex issues such as fatherhood, jealousy and being working class in Australia. Because of this, it's often described as an example of social realism — art that looks at working class families and critiques the power structures that create them.

But aside from all that, it's just really wholesome to watch.

How to watch Bluey in Australia

You'll be able to catch the new episodes of Bluey on ABC Kids with a new episode daily from March 17 playing at 8am and again at 6.20pm regardless of where you are in Australia.

They'll also be available on ABC iView after they air. If you've yet to watch all 52 episodes of the first season, you can get up to speed there too. Happy wholesome viewing.

