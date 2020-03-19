How To Track The Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Australia

Image: Bing

Spreading faster than the coronavirus outbreak is the wealth of information about it. Despite there being plenty available, our understanding of the virus and its spread has been changing quicker than we can manage regular updates. Australia's own case tally is provided through the health department but with it being updated only once a day, the numbers can soon confuse with conflicting reports.

If you want to know how many confirmed coronavirus cases there are in Australia, here are some of the best sources to check.

Image: John Hopkins University

Since we first started reporting on the outbreak — then only in mainland China — a tracking map provided by John Hopkins University was an invaluable resource. It pulls in the latest data from a number of sources including WHO, the US's CDC, Europe's ECDC and China's NHC and DXY.

It's still one of the best places to keep an eye on the global tally but it has its weaknesses. For example, tallies are sometimes broken into cities — like the US's death tally — making it harder to get an understanding of a country's overall count. It also includes presumptive positive cases, which is why it tends to be a little higher.

Otherwise, it's an incredibly useful resource.

Image: WHO

The World Health Organisation has since provided its own tracking map using its own data as well as China's NHC. It's a little bit easier to understand given there are not multiple bubbles for each country where outbreaks have occurred but it's also a little behind the John Hopkins option in terms of case count. This is because it only uses two data sources and does not include presumptive positive cases.

Unlike the John Hopkins version, you won't be able to break down Australia's case count by state and territory. It also doesn't provide the number of recovered cases just yet.

Image: Bing

Bing has also thrown its hat in the ring with its map tracking global coronavirus cases. It breaks the numbers down into three key areas — active cases, recovered cases and fatal cases.

It strikes a nice balance between the WHO and John Hopkins maps design-wise, but it pulls data from the CDC, WHO, ECDC and Wikipedia. It's not clear how — or why — it pulls from Wikipedia, which is probably not the best source.

Image: ABC News

ABC News has jumped in with its own break down locally and if you're looking to get a better understanding of the case count and how it's developing day-to-day, it's a great option.

It won't provide you with the maps like the options above but it gives you the data in easy-to-read graphs. There's the column graphs for overall count and daily rise in Australia as well as breakdowns of who's been confirmed in the country.

It's the most updated source for Australia as it pulls from the federal health department as well as state health authorities.

Image: Department of Health

Finally, we have the figures direct from the official source — Australia's Federal Department of Health. There's no pretty graphs or maps to help you understand the numbers, it just provides them straight in a table breaking them down by the state or territory — not where they were detected.

If you don't mind the figures being a little outdated — it's a morning update — pin the department's page for daily updates to the tally.

At the end of the day, official sources are really your best bet but keeping an eye on a number of sources is ideal. That way you can weigh up how Australia is tracking and put the situation in perspective as it continues to evolve.