How To Stream This Week's Game Developer's Conference Talks

The annual Game Developers Conference (GDC) was slated to take place this week in San Francisco. While the conference itself isn’t happening due to measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, a number of the talks that were slated to take place at the conference are available exclusively via online streaming.

Even if you’re not a game developer, these talks can be pretty interesting to watch. If you happen to be a developer or even an aspiring one, then even better.

The entire schedule is available on the conference’s website.

Streams will be available on the official GDC Twitch channel here.

Virtual awards ceremonies for The Independent Games Festival (IGF) and Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA) will be streaming on Wednesday, March 18. Also, directly before the awards, Double Fine & iam8bit will debut a virtualized 2020 edition of its Day of the Devs showcase.

Here are a few highlights. All times are PT.

Tuesday

11-11:30 am: Baked in Accessibility: How Features Were Approached in ‘Borderlands 3'

“This postmortem will review how accessibility features were embedded into the design of Borderlands 3 from an early stage. Speaking about features like subtitles & closed captions, loot beams, and sound effects, this talk will review some of what worked well. It will also speak to what didn’t make the cut, telling the stories behind some of the unsuccessful features.”

Wednesday

2-2:30 pm: Crafting A Tiny Open World: ‘A Short Hike’ Postmortem

“Adam Robinson-Yu talks about how he decided to put a major project on the back burner in favour of a new prototype, which ultimately became A Short Hike.”

Thursday

11-11:30 am: Making Your Game Influencer Ready: A Marketing Wishlist for Developers

“This talk will teach you new and existing methods of making your game content-creator-ready.”

10-10:30 am: Kill the Hero, Save the (Narrative) World

“Hannah Nicklin, lead writer and narrative designer on MUTAZIONE, discusses the key techniques, challenges and potential of writing for ensemble casts compared to ‘heroes’ tales’.”