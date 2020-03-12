How To Redownload Old Apps You Purchased From The App Store

Reminder: These Are The Worst Super Funds, According To APRA

Setting up a new phone is always a pain. But it can be especially annoying trying to search for and re-download all of your apps. In the video above, I show you how to easily find all the apps you’ve ever downloaded or purchased.

The process is straightforward. Navigate to your account page in the App Store by tapping on the account icon in the top right corner, and then tap on “Purchased.” If you have Family Sharing set up, you’ll see your own account followed by all of the accounts in your family. Now simply tap on your account and you’ll be presented with a list of every app you’ve ever downloaded or purchased in reverse-chronological order. From here, you can easily download or search for the apps you need.

An even easier method is to simply long-press the App Store icon and tap on Purchased. This will bring you straight to the list of accounts in your family.

