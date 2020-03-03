How to make your own hand sanitiser.

Ask almost any healthcare professional what the best thing you can do to protect yourself from disease and the first answer they will give is to wash your hands. Those biological marvels, wth dextrous fingers and opposable thumbs might be a massive evolutionary advantage for Homo Sapiens but they're also great at collecting and spreading microbial nasties.

While washing your hands is important it can be a pain to do after every sneeze or cough. Which is why hand sanitiser is so handy. A quick squirt and a rub and most of the risk of infection is gone. But hand sanitiser can be expensive and hard to come by. Here's how to make your own hand sanitiser.

With the outbreak of coronavirus leading to panic being in some locations, hand sanitiser might end up being in short supply, especially if supply chains are compromised. many Amazon sellers are already out of stock. But it turns out that making hand sanitiser is straightforward. There are just two ingredients and both are pretty easy to come by.

This recipe from ThoughtCo lays it all out.

The two key ingredients are isopropyl alcohol (also known as rubbing alcohol) and aloe vera gel. Combine two-thirds of a cup of the rubbing alcohol with one-third of a cup of the gel and you're done.

Throw in some essential oil of your preferred scent if you like, mix them all up and decant the mixture into a suitable dispenser and you're done. The creators of this recipe note that essential oils such as thyme and clove oil have antimicrobial properties so make good candidates for the recipe.

While keeping your hands clean is a good thing to do, wiping down your smartphone with alcoholic wipes is also a good idea, particularly if you've shared it.