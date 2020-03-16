Top 10 Computer Disasters (And How To Deal With Them)

Here's What Happens If You Break Self-Isolation Around Australia

What A 'Mild' Case Of Coronavirus Looks Like

How To Make Sizzler Restaurant's Famous Parmesan Bread

Sizzler bread recipeImage: Lifehacker

Sizzlers was famous for two things: its all-you-can-eat buffet and the complimentary Parmesan bread that greeted you on arrival. Sadly, the once-popular chain became a victim of the casual dining wars and there are now only a handful of outlets left in Australia.

But don't despair: the recipe is surprisingly easy to make at home and it only takes a few minutes. Here are the steps.

If you haven't tasted Sizzler's phenomenal bread since your local outlet closed, it's time to remedy the situation. Sizzler-style Parmesan bread is more than just a tasty snack: it is pure nostalgia in carb form. Serve this stuff to a former Sizzler patron and you are guaranteed to put a smile on their face.

The following Sizzler bread recipe was supplied by Lifehacker reader Della. It's blessedly easy to make and shouldn't take you more than 15 minutes, including prep time. Despite the simplicity, the results are pretty bang-on. Here's what you need and how to cook:

Ingredients

  • Butter or margarine
  • Kraft Parmesan Cheese
  • Thick white bread (the thicker the better)

Steps

  1. In a bowl, mix equal parts butter or margarine with the Parmesan cheese to create a paste.
  2. Spread the paste on one side of the bread.
  3. Fry the bread paste side down over a medium heat until golden brown while resting a flat plate or lid on top so the bread steams.
  4. Eat the bread and think of happier times.

That's literally all there is to it. Obviously, success is dependent on the type of bread used (we recommend a tall white loaf from your local bakery cut extra thick) and getting the frying just right. For extra nostalgia, try serving in a dinky basket lined with Sizzler-green serviettes.

The Sad Decline Of Sizzler's Restaurants In Australia

Collins Foods, the owner of Australia's largest chain of KFC restaurants, today posted a 16% lift in full year net profit to $32.49 million. However, the long death of Sizzler restaurants, the popular family steak houses of the 1990s famous for its all-you-can-eat salad bar, cheesy bread, and dessert range, continues.

Read more

This story has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • CaptSiD @mrsid

    Damn you Lifehacker and your perfect timing for lunch!

    2
  • Talicca @talicca

    Wow so much nostalgia. When we were kids going to Sizzler was a massive treat, and the place was so popular that the queue to get in would usually stretch all the way outside and halfway down the carpark. I visited maybe five years or so ago on a whim and the place was a very sad shadow of its former self, the food mostly average and very expensive for the quality. The cheese toast was always awesome though, I'm going to have to try this.

    0
  • natb @natb

    Having made more trays of this than I care to remember, you're missing the best bit. After it was made and stacked in layers of 20, five layers high, it was then placed in a cupboard (yes, a cupboard, not a fridge) for up to two weeks before being used, or sometimes (mercifully) being thrown away. But then there was paperwork to fill out, so this happened rarely.

    1
  • dunkyboy @dunkyboy

    For a real nostalgic hit... try waiting in a line for 40 minutes first.

    2
    • Weresmurf @weresmurf

      For EXTRA authenticity, spike your food with ratsac...

      1
  • sa_penguin @sa_penguin

    I put margarine [carefully] on both sides of a slice of bread - then toast it.
    This helps spread the heat more evenly through the bread as it toasts. Less burned spots.

    Won't help if you insist on creating charcoal toast.

    0
  • Luke @luke

    Kraft Parmesan: Or how to make everyone in your immediate vicinity hate you.

    2
  • jarrah @jarrah

    I put a bit of garlic in with the Parmesan and butter and put it under the grill.

    0
    • Smithy Guest

      who cares if you put garlic in your recipe....no one wants garlic, they want the original recipe for the sizzler cheese bread

      -1
      • anotherrat @anotherrat

        When I make 2 minute noodles I put the contents of the flavour sachet into the noodles after draining the water.

        2
  • Ben J @benj

    I went to Sizzler for the first time last year and had some of this. It just tasted like salt, I don't get the appeal :S

    0
  • Livie Melville Guest

    Our family LOVED this treat at Sizzlers and we enjoyed what they had to offer especially the bread which gave the kids to munch on while they waited for their choice of food. Kept them quiet! I really miss Sizzlers. Now I will try the bread recipe, easy enough. Or you can spread butter or margarine on the bread and sprinkle the grated parmesan cheese on top!

    0
  • aelfin @Be My

    We still have Sizzler, and go every now and then just to make sure they haven't shut down yet (hehe), but half the time they forget to bring the cheese bread, the other half it's a lot more disappointing than it used to be, and both times Sizzler itself is much more expensive than it has any right to be :/. Stick with the nostalgic memories, people!

    1
  • Weresmurf @weresmurf

    Incidentally, the Sizzler at Annerley in Brisbane was replaced by a Taco Bell.

    We went there just after my birthday.

    Bring back the Sizzler please, Taco Bell was an insult to everything I hold dear about mexican food. Dear god it was horrendous.

    Bring back Sizzler, bring back the cheese bread :(

    0
  • NB Guest

    As both a former employee of Sizzler, and a prodigious consumer of cheesey toast, I feel I should share the following.

    The bread should be frozen first. And then, once you smear on the cheesey buttery goodness, it should be frozen again.

    I know, it is a scandalous waste of time, but it needs to be done for the optimal outcome. You may as well prep the entire loaf of bread while you're at it. It's not like you're not going to eat it all.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au bread cooking-hacks diy fast-food food-hacks restaurants

How To Make Sizzler Restaurant's Famous Parmesan Bread

Sizzlers was famous for two things: its all-you-can-eat buffet and the complimentary Parmesan bread that greeted you on arrival. Sadly, the once-popular chain became a victim of the casual dining wars and there are now only a handful of outlets left in Australia. But don't despair: the recipe is surprisingly easy to make at home and it only takes a few minutes. Here are the steps.
au coles coronavirus panic-buy woolworths

A List Of The Products Coles Is Restricting To Help Prevent Coronavirus Panic Buying

It's no secret supermarkets are under the pump as the coronavirus outbreak fuels Australians to hoard food and other essential supplies. In response, Coles has announced it's also restricting purchasing of products other than toilet paper.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles