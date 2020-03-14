How To Help The Service Workers In Your Life Right Now

Photo: Shutterstock

As more and more communities shut down non-essential services, and as people begin self-quarantining in higher numbers, a lot of workers are going to be forced to stay home without pay. If you’re among the lucky who can work from home (or you’re getting paid time off), and you can still afford that cleaning person or the dog walker, keep paying them.

Those who won’t be financially hurt by the coronavirus can help keep those who will afloat. Here are some services you may be pressing pause on—but keep paying the individual, if at all possible:

Cleaning person

Landscaper

Dog walker

Pet sitter

Babysitter/nanny

Tutor

And any other person who regularly comes into your life to provide a service they temporarily can’t provide because of the coronavirus.

Give extra consideration to those who are self-employed or who run small local businesses. Will my son go to karate during the month of April? Maybe not. Will I pay the monthly fee if he doesn’t? Yes, I will. Because hopefully, if we all do, the owner can still pay his employees and none of the dedicated instructors my son has been learning from for the past two years will be negatively affected.

And if you’re still out and about in the world, ordering that coffee, enjoying a massage, getting your hair cut or eating a meal in a restaurant, tip tip tip. Now is the time to be grandiose with your tipping generosity because there is a good chance they’ll need the extra money to help them through the coming weeks or months.