Reminder: Microsoft Office Is Basically Free Now

Image: Microsoft

For so long, many of us have struggled to renew our licences for Microsoft Office and have been punished with that pesky error - but now there's a fix. Turns out, you can access it legally and for free online.

Five Extremely Useful Microsoft Excel Tricks If you've mastered the basics of Microsoft Excel and you're looking to boost your spreadsheet skills, this visual guide explains some useful tips and shortcuts you may not have tried. Read more

You'll need a Microsoft Office account, as reported by PCMag, which is free to use unless you need more than 5GB of space (up to 100GB of space will set you back a reasonable $1.99 per month). Once you're logged in, check out the applications on offer and you'll see some of the usual suspects from the full Microsoft Office Suite including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.

Image: Microsoft

As you'd expect, these versions have limited functionality compared to their desktop counterparts - you'll have fewer colours to decorate your text and graphs for example - but the important part is they're free and the documents will be available on most devices you log into from.

Image: Microsoft

To create a new Word document, head to the 'Word' application on your Microsoft account landing page. Choose a blank document or from a variety of snazzy templates and voila, you've made your first doc.

Accessing previous documents is a breeze as well as you'll just need to head to OneDrive and all your files should be saved and available from there.

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft Office 2019: Everything You Need To Know You may have noticed that Microsoft began rolling out a new version of Microsoft Office early this week. That means that there are now three versions of Microsoft Office out in the wild — Office 2016, Office 365 and the brand-new Office 2019. Read more

[Via PCMag]

This story has been updated since its original publication.