How To Fix Disney+ Streaming Issues

Disney+ has been in Australia for months now and while the streaming service's launch was a bit technically shaky in the US, Australia seems to have been spared from the brunt of it.

With that said, some users are still experiencing occasional hiccups, including out-of-sync audio and video freeze ups. Here are some ways you can minimise any streaming issues you come across.

Is your Disney Plus freezing?

Having used the service myself, I haven't had too many issues. The other day, however, as I was watching The Mandalorian's second episode, I noticed a few glitches. I was eating dinner so I was half-watching the intro but when I looked up, I'd noticed the screen had frozen while the audio continued. After a quick pause and play, it continued on fine for the rest of the episode. Frustratingly, I did have to switch off the subtitles because they were a full second or two in front of the footage.

While it might not fix every issue you encounter, we've consulted Disney+'s troubleshooting page so you don't have to.

How to fix Disney Plus video playback issues?

We recommend following the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, try watching Disney+ again to check if the issue is resolved. If you don’t notice an improvement, move on to the next step. Fully close the Disney+ app. Start by fully exiting Disney+ (and all other apps or programs running in the background), then try opening Disney+ again.

Perform a power cycle. Turn off your device (and the modem and router, if applicable). Wait a few minutes, then power back up.

Check your connection. Run a speed test on your device and compare your results with our recommendations.

Improve your connection. If the speeds fall short of our recommendations, there are steps you can take to help improve your connection.

Test other apps or programs on your device. If you notice similar issues, it may be due to poor connectivity. Contact your Internet service provider for more information on how to improve your connection.

Check for app and system updates. To check for Disney+ updates, visit your device’s app store. To check for system updates, visit your device’s settings menu.

Clear cache and data. You can clear cache/data via your device’s settings menu. This step removes temporary files to help free up needed space.

Uninstall and Reinstall Disney+. On select devices, you can uninstall and reinstall the Disney+ app to help alleviate any streaming issues.

If you tried these steps and you are still having playback issues, please reach out to Customer Service on one of the contact channels below.

Why won't my Disney+ video play?

Check your internet connection A slow internet connection could be the problem. Check your location and the Disney+ number of devices connected to your network. Both of these can slow things down. A weak internet connection can also cause issues. Check the strength on your device – if it’s low, try moving closer to your Wi-Fi router. Try on another device Try another device with Disney+ to see if the problem is isolated to your device. Update your device Make sure your device is running on the latest version of the operating system.

Why do I see a spinning wheel?

Refresh, close or restart your web browser or app and open it again

Close other applications on your device that may be running at the same time

If your device is on a mobile 3G, 4G or 5G network, try using a WiFi network for more reliable video streaming

Why do I see a blank screen?

Please ensure that you do not have a content filter, antivirus application, proxy accelerator or pop-up blocker that is preventing the streaming of video content. If you do, please turn off these services and try again.

How can I improve my Internet connection?

Low download speeds or an inconsistent wireless connection can sometimes lead to issues with using the Disney+ app or website. If you performed a speed test and need help meeting our recommendations, there are several steps you can take to help improve your connection. Power off all other devices connected to your home network

Close any other applications or programs your device may be running in the background

Connect your device directly to the router with an Ethernet cable

Move the modem and router closer to your device (or vice versa)

My download won't play. How do I fix this?

If something you’ve downloaded won’t play, try the following steps: Check your internet Check your connection speed

If multiple devices are sharing one Wi-Fi connection, your internet may be slow

If your device is far away from your router, please try moving closer Refresh your download Delete what you are trying to play

Download the content again Restart your device Switch off your device completely. Once it’s shut down, switch it on again. Update your device Ensure your device is running on the latest version of the operating system Reinstall the app On Apple devices: Tap and hold the app icon until it jiggles

Tap the x in the top left corner

Press Delete

Reinstall the app via the Apple App Store On Android devices: Tap Play Store

Tap the 3 lines in the top left corner

Tap My Apps

Tap the app you want to uninstall

Tap Uninstall and confirm

Reinstall the app from the Google Play Store This will ensure you’re using the latest version of Disney+. Please note that your Downloads will be removed if the Disney+ app is uninstalled from your device.

My Disney Plus still isn't working. How do I fix it?

If none of Disney's tips are fixing your issues, you've still got a few options. The first one is really simple, test out other services you have. Check Netflix or Stan if you have subscriptions with those and if not, load up YouTube. If it's still buffering, then the issue is your internet, which means it might not be able to keep up with your data needs or there could be an ISP or modem issue.

Once you've tested other devices to confirm it's not your internet, it's time to bring Disney in. Take screenshots or photos for proof, log the issues and when they occurred and take all the evidence to Disney's Help Desk. There's a live chat option otherwise you'll be call the support team or ping them on social media. It's open seven days a week from 8am to midnight, according to the site.

Good luck and may The Force be with you.

This article has been updated since its original publication.