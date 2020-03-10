Every Australian Airline's Policy For Changing Coronavirus Affected Flights

Is It Legal To Drive With Thongs On In Australia?

How To Break Up With Google

How To Find Google's Hidden Holi Colour Doodle

Google is celebrating the Hindu festival Holi with a colourful hidden feature. Holi celebrates the transition from winter to spring. The day is celebrated with many traditional activities and rituals, but the most iconic is large crowds playfully throwing coloured powders and paints at one another.

Google is getting in on the festivities with a fun interactive feature that lets you pepper your search results screen with the same bright hues Holi is known for. Here’s how to find it:

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse

  1. Search for “Holi” on Google. It works on desktop and mobile browsers.

  2. Click/tap the bowls of coloured powder under the Holi “Knowledge card.”

  3. Click/tap your screen to chuck a virtual handful of powder at your screen and splash the search results page with colour.

  4. You can continue to click or tap around the screen to your heart’s content. Click or tap the water droplet icon at the top of the screen to wash away the colours and start again.

It’s a fun little distraction and a neat way to introduce folks to another culture’s traditions. Be sure to read up on the festival and its importance if you decide to give the colourful easter egg a try.

Thanks to 9to5Google for originally pointing this out.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au driving headphones is-it-legal laws music video-feature

Is It Legal To Drive While Wearing Headphones?

Listening to music and podcasts is really the only thing that makes long-distance driving tolerable. Unfortunately, using the car stereo isn't always an option. Perhaps the speakers are busted, or the person in the passenger seat hates your taste in music. In these situations, the obvious solution is to don a pair headphones. But is this actually legal?
au cars infographics parking road-worrier

How To Reverse Park Your Car Like A Pro [Infographic]

Some drivers reverse parallel park their cars without even thinking about it. For the rest of us, it's a prolonged nightmare where every turn of the wheel does the opposite of what you were expecting. Meanwhile, multiple bystanders are watching your attempts in a mixture of amusement and pity. Fun times. Fortunately, it's possible to correct your shocking parking antics by following a few simple tips. This infographic explains how to pull off three types of parking on your first attempt, every time.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles