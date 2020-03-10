How To Find Google's Hidden Holi Colour Doodle

Google is celebrating the Hindu festival Holi with a colourful hidden feature. Holi celebrates the transition from winter to spring. The day is celebrated with many traditional activities and rituals, but the most iconic is large crowds playfully throwing coloured powders and paints at one another.

Google is getting in on the festivities with a fun interactive feature that lets you pepper your search results screen with the same bright hues Holi is known for. Here’s how to find it:

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse

Search for “Holi” on Google. It works on desktop and mobile browsers. Click/tap the bowls of coloured powder under the Holi “Knowledge card.” Click/tap your screen to chuck a virtual handful of powder at your screen and splash the search results page with colour. You can continue to click or tap around the screen to your heart’s content. Click or tap the water droplet icon at the top of the screen to wash away the colours and start again.

It’s a fun little distraction and a neat way to introduce folks to another culture’s traditions. Be sure to read up on the festival and its importance if you decide to give the colourful easter egg a try.

Thanks to 9to5Google for originally pointing this out.