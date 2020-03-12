How To Enable Dark Mode For The Google Play Store App

Reminder: These Are The Worst Super Funds, According To APRA

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse

Google is rolling out a dark theme toggle for the Play Store this week, and most devices running Android 9 and 10 should be able to use it. This new setting will force the Play Store to always use the dark theme, regardless of whatever theme you’ve set Android to use by default. There are also options to force the app to always use the light theme or to have it change based on your system’s theme—your choice!

Here’s how to find and change Google Play’s new dark mode settings:

  1. Open the Google Play Store app.

  2. Tap the three-stacked line “Menu” icon in the left of the search bar.

  3. Scroll down and tap “Settings.”

  4. Tap “Theme.”

  5. Tap the option you want; choosing “Light” or “Dark” will force the app to always use that theme, while the third option will swap the theme based on your phone’s current settings (“Set by Battery Saver” on Android 9 or “System default” on Android 10).

Google Play isn’t the only Android app with its own dedicated dark mode toggle. Similar settings exist for Gmail, the Google search app, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and more—and don’t forget Android 10's universal dark theme setting that forces (most) Android apps to use dark mode, if available.

[Android Police]

