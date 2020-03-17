How To Attend A Recovery Meeting When You're Social Distancing

Social distancing and closed facilities in many of your cities and towns may make going to a recovery meeting harder to do.

If your regular meeting is cancelled, at a facility you can’t get to, or you’re just trying to keep yourself isolated right now, there are a number of online meeting groups you can attend instead to get support.

If you know of an online recovery community that isn’t mentioned here, please let us know about it in the comments.

Alcoholics Anonymous offers a rather significant number of online recovery group options. Online groups available range from Google Groups where you can chat in text form to video chat options that happen at a pre-set time, similar to a traditional meeting.

Also like traditional meetings, you can search for online groups that are for specific groups of people. For instance, groups for women, or members of the military.

Al-Anon offers phone meetings as well as meetings over Skype, Facebook Messenger Discord, Email and WhatsApp. On the site, you can sort available meetings your preferred language (it has meetings in English, Spanish, and French) as well as what day and platform you would prefer.

Adult Children of Alcoholics offers both phone and online meeting options. Options range from scheduled phone meetings and chats, to chat rooms that you can visit whenever you’d like.

In The Rooms offers 130 weekly online meetings for people recovering from addiction and related issues. The community of more than 500,000 offers online groups dedicated to everything from alcohol and substance addiction to gambling. The site can also help you connect with others who are also in recovery for support.

The National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders offers a number of online support groups for those with eating disorders. Groups are available for those suffering from or recovering from anorexia, bulimia, binge eating, body dysmorphic disorder and more.