Top 10 Computer Disasters (And How To Deal With Them)

Here's What Happens If You Break Self-Isolation Around Australia

What A 'Mild' Case Of Coronavirus Looks Like

How To Attend A Recovery Meeting When You're Social Distancing

Social distancing and closed facilities in many of your cities and towns may make going to a recovery meeting harder to do.

If your regular meeting is cancelled, at a facility you can’t get to, or you’re just trying to keep yourself isolated right now, there are a number of online meeting groups you can attend instead to get support.

If you know of an online recovery community that isn’t mentioned here, please let us know about it in the comments.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous offers a rather significant number of online recovery group options. Online groups available range from Google Groups where you can chat in text form to video chat options that happen at a pre-set time, similar to a traditional meeting.

Also like traditional meetings, you can search for online groups that are for specific groups of people. For instance, groups for women, or members of the military.

Al-Anon

Al-Anon offers phone meetings as well as meetings over Skype, Facebook Messenger Discord, Email and WhatsApp. On the site, you can sort available meetings your preferred language (it has meetings in English, Spanish, and French) as well as what day and platform you would prefer.

Adult Children of Alcoholics

Adult Children of Alcoholics offers both phone and online meeting options. Options range from scheduled phone meetings and chats, to chat rooms that you can visit whenever you’d like.

Substance abuse and gambling

In The Rooms offers 130 weekly online meetings for people recovering from addiction and related issues. The community of more than 500,000 offers online groups dedicated to everything from alcohol and substance addiction to gambling. The site can also help you connect with others who are also in recovery for support.

Eating disorders

The National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders offers a number of online support groups for those with eating disorders. Groups are available for those suffering from or recovering from anorexia, bulimia, binge eating, body dysmorphic disorder and more.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au bread cooking-hacks diy fast-food food-hacks restaurants

How To Make Sizzler Restaurant's Famous Parmesan Bread

Sizzlers was famous for two things: its all-you-can-eat buffet and the complimentary Parmesan bread that greeted you on arrival. Sadly, the once-popular chain became a victim of the casual dining wars and there are now only a handful of outlets left in Australia. But don't despair: the recipe is surprisingly easy to make at home and it only takes a few minutes. Here are the steps.
cooking food kitchen rice video-feature

Is Brown Rice Really That Much Healthier Than White Rice?

My girlfriend and I make a lot of rice when we cook. The trouble is, she likes brown rice for health reasons and I like white rice for yummy reasons. I know brown rice is supposed to be "healthier" than white rice, but is it so much healthier that I need to make the switch?

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles