How To Access Your MyGov Account

It's 2019 and rather than wasting hours of your day lining up at a government office to do some life admin, you can sort everything out online. But while I've been linked up to a MyGov account for a few years now (responsible adult brag), it seems not everyone's cottoned on to the idea.

Fair enough, some have concerns about security after previous blunders but with your payslip summaries now automatically being added to your MyGov account, it's time to figure out how to access it once and for all.

What is MyGov?

To keep things simple, MyGov is your online portal to some government-related things that affect you. You can link your ATO, Medicare and NDIS accounts, for example, meaning most of those annoying admin changes can be completed without attempting to visit the brick-and-mortar offices during their inconvenient opening times.

The full list of online services includes:

Australian JobSearch

Australian Taxation Office

CentrelinkChild Support

Department of Veterans' Affairs

HousingVic Online Services

Medicare

My Aged Care

My Health Record

National Disability Insurance Scheme

National Redress Scheme

State Revenue Office Victoria

But the tool it's most used for is ATO. You can complete your taxes once you link the portal to your account and it'll give you an overview of any debts you've incurred, such as HELP loans or taxes owing.

How do I create a MyGov account?

You'll want to first go to MyGov's main page in order to sign up. Go through the usual steps of adding in your details and finish creating your account.

Once you've done all that, you'll have an account (yay) but linking the relevant accounts still needs to be done. To do that, under the Your services tab, opt to link an account. Let's just say you want to link your ATO account, seeing as it's pretty handy, select that option with your Tax File Number on hand. You'll also need to have either a notice of assessment or details of your superannuation account from the last five years, a PAYG summary from the past two years or your bank account details to prove it's really you.

If the information matches, you're in and can now view your most important ATO details. The most insightful, for me anyway, was the sheer size of my HELP loan. Peep yours, if you haven't paid it off yet, and weep.

This is definitely an ATO example and not my real balance. Image: YouTube/Australian Tax Office

Go forth, you're now ready for responsible adulting.

