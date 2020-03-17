Top 10 Computer Disasters (And How To Deal With Them)

Here's What Happens If You Break Self-Isolation Around Australia

What A 'Mild' Case Of Coronavirus Looks Like

How To Access Google Pay's New Interface On Android

Photo: Shutterstock

There are many reasons to be using digital payment options these days instead of cash or card, and Google’s latest Pixel Feature Drop just gave Google Pay users an even prettier way for Pixel users to manage their money.

Google Pay’s new interface is only available by opening the app in a specific way, which is why some people out there (myself included) may not have been aware it was added. Here’s how to find it:

Screenshot: David Murphy

  1. Quickly tap and hold your Pixel device’s power button to open the new Google Pay wallet.

  2. Slide right then tap the “View All” card. This will take you to the new Google Pay menu (which technically is part of Google Play Services, not Google Pay’s).

  3. The new menu has two tabs: “Payment Methods” and “Activity,” and you can tap the three-line “Hamburger” menu jump to between them (via the sidebar), as well as access app/account settings and Google Support.

  4. “Payment methods” shows all credit cards and loyalty rewards programs you’ve linked to Google Pay and lets you complete transactions. You can also press the “+” bubble to add a payment method. The “Activity” tab, on the other hand, shows your recent transactions.

Note that you won’t find all Google Pay features here, so this interface can’t be used as a full-on replacement for the Google Pay app. Still, it’s a much simpler and better-looking way to quickly manage your payment options or review transaction history, and a nice complement to the new Google Pay power button wallet menu.

[Android Police]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au bread cooking-hacks diy fast-food food-hacks restaurants

How To Make Sizzler Restaurant's Famous Parmesan Bread

Sizzlers was famous for two things: its all-you-can-eat buffet and the complimentary Parmesan bread that greeted you on arrival. Sadly, the once-popular chain became a victim of the casual dining wars and there are now only a handful of outlets left in Australia. But don't despair: the recipe is surprisingly easy to make at home and it only takes a few minutes. Here are the steps.
cooking food kitchen rice video-feature

Is Brown Rice Really That Much Healthier Than White Rice?

My girlfriend and I make a lot of rice when we cook. The trouble is, she likes brown rice for health reasons and I like white rice for yummy reasons. I know brown rice is supposed to be "healthier" than white rice, but is it so much healthier that I need to make the switch?

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles