Tips From A Recruiter: Don't Make Me Read Your Resume

Reminder: This Is What NSW's Phone-Detecting Cameras Look Like

57 Things To Ask Your Google Home

Reminder: This Is What NSW's Phone-Detecting Cameras Look Like

Image: Getty Images

NSW's mobile phone detection cameras came into operation in December 2019 around the state. While they don't look too different from regular speed of red light cameras, there are a few key differences for you to understand. Here's what we know.

Reminder: Phone Detecting Cameras Are Now Live In NSW

The NSW Government announced earlier this year it was introducing mobile phone detection cameras, due to be switched on in late 2019 across the state. It's part of a plan to reduce fatalities by 30 per cent in two years and its trial earlier in 2019 was deemed quite effective. Here's what drivers in NSW - and other states - need to know.

Read more

How are mobile phone detection cameras from other road cameras?

Unlike speed and red light cameras, the mobile phone detection cameras uses artificial intelligence (AI) to determine whether a driver is distracted by a mobile device. It can operate in all weather conditions including fog and wet weather.

If the AI technology detects an offence, it will capture an image of the front seats and, allegedly, exclude the passenger automatically. The captured image is then later reviewed by a human to verify an offence has been made.

What do mobile phone detection cameras look like?

While the speed cameras on NSW roads have been typified by their white boxy look, the new mobile phone detection cameras look more modern and sleek. They have a rectangular black box with cameras either side of it.

Transport for NSW has supplied Lifehacker Australia with two examples of what the cameras look like.

Image: Transport for NSW (Supplied)
Image: Transport for NSW (Supplied)

Where are mobile phone detection cameras located in NSW?

We know from the supplied photos that at least one location is situated on Sydney's Anzac Parade and appears to be in the Moore Park section of it. While we did reach out to Transport for NSW to find out where the other cameras were located in the state, it declined to disclose the locations because it didn't want motorists to be aware of where they could and couldn't use their phone without getting caught.

"A decision has been made not to disclose the location of the cameras," Bernard Carlon, Executive Director of the Centre for Road Safety told Lifehacker Australia in a statement. "Driving while using a mobile phone is a dangerous behaviour and motorists need to know that they can be caught at anytime, anywhere."

Transport for NSW has confirmed with Lifehacker Australia that revenue raised from the cameras will be allocated to the Community Road Safety Fund. According to the department, this funds important road safety initiatives such as school road safety education, high visibility police operations, school zone flashing lights and safety infrastructure like audio tactile, crash barriers and vehicle activated signs on high risk curves.

If you're interested in looking up where speed and red light cameras are located in NSW, you can search for them on the Transport for NSW website.

How Australia's Mobile Phone Detecting Cameras Will Work

Over the years, advances in technology and transport policy have greatly impacted drivers. In the 1980s this came in the form of random breath testing, and more recently, mobile drug testing. A new policing tool under consideration may have a similar effect: cameras that can automatically detect mobile-using motorists.

Read more

This article was originally published on 3 December 2019.

Comments

  • intheknow Guest

    Use of high intensity (true, not near) IR strips across the dashboard will render the cameras useless. The IR will bind the camera by over exposing the image through the car windscreen it is looking at. Totally legal as it is not a visible forward facing lamp/light.

    -1
    • Toby Tortoise Guest

      Here's a lifehack for you: don't use your phone while driving

      1
    • matt0 @matt0

      Does that mean someone is allowed to do the same to obscure a licence plate to cameras?

      1
    • magani @magani

      @intheknow -
      Why don't you just not use your phone?

      Last edited 21/01/20 11:24 pm
      1
    • rubik @rubik

      Or you could recognise that your selfish actions are endangering other people and leave your phone alone. If you make special arrangements to endanger other people you are an asshole of the highest order.

      1
    • djbear @djbear

      Or you know, You could just not use your phone while driving.

      4
  • Mixedemoticons @mixedemoticons

    What difference does it make what they look like? Are you going to keep using your phone whilst driving when you can't see them?

    4
  • Transientmind @transientmind

    FWIW, my understanding is that much like red light and speeding cameras, the images these cameras capture are very high-definition... unlike the photo you may or may not receive in the mail, informing you of your infraction. So if you see the image and think, "There's no way they could tell from that, I'm disputing this!" be prepared to see much clearer, significantly more obvious and damning image in court, if you get that far.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature job-search jobs resumes

Tips From A Recruiter: Don't Make Me Read Your Resume

I will read your resume unless it's 10 pages, but (just as you didn't want to write your resume) I really don't want to read your resume. To put it another way, I don't want to read it because I must in order to make a yes/no decision.
anzac-day government laws legislation long-weekend states

Reminder: No ANZAC Day Long Weekend For Most States This Year

Australians love their public holidays and when they happen to fall on the weekend, we're grateful when we get the Monday off as a substitute. One of the more sombre public holidays is ANZAC Day and in 2020, it falls on a Saturday. Unfortunately for some, only two states will be getting replacement days this year, meaning most of us will need to be back at work on a Monday. Here's what you need to know.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles