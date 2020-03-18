Grab These WWDC-Inspired Wallpapers For Your Mac, iPhone, And iPad

Top 10 Computer Disasters (And How To Deal With Them)

Image: Matt Bircher

The consumer tech industry thrives on big conventions and live events, but many of these have been delayed or cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Apple’s WWDC event is one of the affected events, but instead of being scrapped, the June conference is being reworked into a fully digital event with live-streaming keynote presentations.

In anticipation of the event, tech blogger Matt Birchler created a batch of iOS, iPad, and Mac wallpapers inspired by this year’s WWDC promotional artwork. You can download them here.

Image: Matt Bircher

Bircher’s WWDC wallpapers are something of an annual tradition. He’s created backgrounds based on WWDC events every year since 2016. You can grab those from the following links if you’re interested:

This year’s batch of wallpapers use the same “case sticker” motif Apple uses for WWDC 2020 promos. It’s a fun throwback reminiscent of how everyone used stickers to customise their laptops, Nalgene bottles, and other items in college.

WWDC is just one of many events going the digital route this year. Google I/O, GDC (Game Developers Conference), and E3 are going to be live-streamed events. You can even watch GDC talks live this week while you’re stuck at home.

[9to5Mac]

