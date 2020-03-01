Get A Free McMuffin On Monday For 'National Egg McMuffin Day'

57 Things To Ask Your Google Home

Monday is “National Egg McMuffin Day” a most definitely made up holiday by McDonald’s that comes with the opportunity to score a free Egg McMuffin.

To take advantage of the deal you’ll need to have the McDonald’s app installed on your phone and have a registered account. On Monday you’ll need to go to a participating McDonald’s (the app will let you know which locations are participating — it’s most of them) between 6am and 10:30am and then follow the “National Egg McMuffin Day” instructions within the app.

The deal is only available on Monday, and only between 6am and 10:30am, so you’ll need to plan ahead for this one. The deal is also only available once per registered McDonald’s app, so if you’re travelling with friends or coworkers you’ll want to make sure they have the app downloaded as well.

With these deals it’s always worth mentioning that they’re likely to be exceptionally popular. If you do decide to take advantage of it, go in expecting your local Mc Donald’s to be busier than normal.

And if you don’t want to head to McDonald’s on Monday but still want to celebrate at home, check out our guide to making an even better Egg McMuffin in five minutes.

