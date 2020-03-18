Freeze Tomatoes To Preserve Them Easily

A good tomato is a terrible thing to waste, but canning can seem like such a sweaty chore. Luckily, The Kitchn has a quick and super easy way for preserving them without any heat: freezing.

Photo by Vladimir Morozov.

It's especially useful if you stocked up on fresh tomatoes, but want them to keep a little longer while you are social distancing.

The link below can walk you through the whole process, but all you really need to do is clean, core, and pop the tomatoes in a freezer bag, where they will keep for up to six months.

When you're ready to use them — for sauce or soup, not sandwiches — just let them thaw for about an hour, then peel the skin away.

How To Freeze (and Thaw) Tomatoes [The Kitchn]