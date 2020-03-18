Here's What Happens If You Break Self-Isolation Around Australia

Top 10 Computer Disasters (And How To Deal With Them)

What A 'Mild' Case Of Coronavirus Looks Like

Freeze Tomatoes To Preserve Them Easily

A good tomato is a terrible thing to waste, but canning can seem like such a sweaty chore. Luckily, The Kitchn has a quick and super easy way for preserving them without any heat: freezing.

Photo by Vladimir Morozov.

It's especially useful if you stocked up on fresh tomatoes, but want them to keep a little longer while you are social distancing.

The link below can walk you through the whole process, but all you really need to do is clean, core, and pop the tomatoes in a freezer bag, where they will keep for up to six months.

When you're ready to use them — for sauce or soup, not sandwiches — just let them thaw for about an hour, then peel the skin away.

How To Freeze (and Thaw) Tomatoes [The Kitchn]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au death poison-control science spider-bites spiders

Are White-Tailed Spiders Really That Dangerous?

News reports from a few years back alleged a man had both his legs amputated after being bitten by a white-tailed spider have again cast this spider in a negative light. Experts have since said amputations may have been wrongly blamed on a spider bite, and authorities now consider a bacterial infection to be responsible for the man’s injuries. Despite this, the damage to the largely harmless white-tail may have been done.
au bread cooking-hacks diy fast-food food-hacks restaurants

How To Make Sizzler Restaurant's Famous Parmesan Bread

Sizzlers was famous for two things: its all-you-can-eat buffet and the complimentary Parmesan bread that greeted you on arrival. Sadly, the once-popular chain became a victim of the casual dining wars and there are now only a handful of outlets left in Australia. But don't despair: the recipe is surprisingly easy to make at home and it only takes a few minutes. Here are the steps.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles