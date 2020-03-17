Top 10 Computer Disasters (And How To Deal With Them)

Here's What Happens If You Break Self-Isolation Around Australia

What A 'Mild' Case Of Coronavirus Looks Like

Follow The Joy Of Cooking Twitter Account For Tips While You're Socially Distancing

Photo: Shutterstock

Beyond health and safety concerns, one of the biggest sources of anxiety for people right now is keeping themselves and their families fed. While it’s easy to invest in a whole bunch of dried pasta and beans, buying vegetables, storing perishables, and planning meals can feel a bit confusing. Luckily the editors of the Joy of Cooking are dispensing some truly helpful food tips on via their Twitter account.

So far they’ve posted two fire threads—one on perishables and one on meal planning. The meal planning thread was particularly helpful to me, as I tend to shop several times a week for whatever I need for a day or two, rather than plan for an entire seven days of eating.

Rather than make one big batch of a single dish, the editors of Joy recommend what they call a “holistic approach to cooking” which is about “economizing time, effort, and money while eating a more varied diet.” Instead of saddling yourself with endless servings of one thing—which can get monotonous—they focus on “cooking more than you need for one meal, using what you already have, and repurposing foods you’ve already cooked.” It is, as they explain, a continuum.

In addition to the threads they’ve posted so far, they’re also taking questions, so feel free to “at” them if you find yourself stumped, panicked, or uninspired (about food).

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au bread cooking-hacks diy fast-food food-hacks restaurants

How To Make Sizzler Restaurant's Famous Parmesan Bread

Sizzlers was famous for two things: its all-you-can-eat buffet and the complimentary Parmesan bread that greeted you on arrival. Sadly, the once-popular chain became a victim of the casual dining wars and there are now only a handful of outlets left in Australia. But don't despair: the recipe is surprisingly easy to make at home and it only takes a few minutes. Here are the steps.
cooking food kitchen rice video-feature

Is Brown Rice Really That Much Healthier Than White Rice?

My girlfriend and I make a lot of rice when we cook. The trouble is, she likes brown rice for health reasons and I like white rice for yummy reasons. I know brown rice is supposed to be "healthier" than white rice, but is it so much healthier that I need to make the switch?

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles