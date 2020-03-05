Five Racist And Homophobic Aussie Snacks That Deserved To Die

Plenty of iconic Aussie snacks didn't deserve to die but Australia has had a slightly sordid history when it comes to keeping our snacks free of racist and homophobic undertones.
Here are five Aussie snacks that you won't find in 2020 because they were rightly discontinued.
Arnott's Golliwog Biscuits
For a period of time in the 1960s, Golliwog dolls became edible thanks to Arnott's, who produced the chocolate biscuits for a number of years before changing their name to 'Scalliwags'. The 'Golliwog' is an inherently racist caricature, influenced by the blackface minstrels of yesteryear - symbols of black oppression. The Golliwog entered into popular culture during the mid-20th century and some still claim it holds nostalgic memories, however, many businesses that have sold the dolls or the biscuits have been asked to remove advertisements or products from their shelves.
Ni**er Boy Licorice
The National Licorice company produced these licorice blocks throughout the 1950s and 1960s and, according to the Museum of victoria, these kinds of snacks show how racist African American stereotypes were once imported into the country. Looking through the advertisements for this snack in the Museums Victoria collection, it's pretty obvious why it doesn't exist anymore.
Redskins
The debate around the term 'redskin' has been raging in the US for some time now - one of the major NFL teams are still known as the 'Redskins' - and Native Americans have been subject to the pejorative term since the era of slave labour in American plantations. Originally, the chewy lolly was wrapped with an image of a Native American in full headdress, but now Allen's has changed the logo to be a simple combination of red and purple typeface.
Fags
Now known as FADS fun sticks these days, this Australian musk-flavoured snack - shaped like a cigarette - is the double whammy of inappropriateness. Not only was the snack shaped like a cigarette, complete with a red tip (as if the cigarette was alight), it was also known as a 'fag'. Yes, it was a slang term for cigarettes back in the day, but it's also a homophobic slur. Attitudes have changed dramatically towards both smoking and same-sex relationships since fags were first introduced and they were rightfully renamed to Fads in the '90s.
Creole Creams
When Coles introduced a home brand Oreo-style chocolate biscuit with white cream filling back in 2009, they decided to name them 'Creole' creams. Someone from marketing definitely got fired for this one, because 'creole' had for years been a term used to describe a person of mixed heritage. Sam Watson, deputy director of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies Unit at University of Queensland, was quoted by the Brisbane Times as saying "'The word Creole comes from a period when people's humanity was measured by the amount of white blood they had in their bloodstream." Coles stood by the branding initially, but public backlash eventually forced them to change the name.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Redskins are still available to this day, all they have done is changed the branding. This time of year they are especially relevant actually because they are a very popular Easter showbag filler. They are certainly not dead.
Another interesting one is the Chico Roll. They are still called Chico Rolls obviously, but people from Central and South America may find the word "chico" offensive in the same way Indigenous Americans find "redskin" offensive. The days of calling them "chico rolls" may be numbered.
Except that they are called "Chiko Rolls"...
You're right, they are.
In this particular case though, I don't think the spelling matters as the pronunciation is the same. If you called someone that word, do you think they'd stop and say "did you mean chico with a 'c', or chiko with a 'k'?" before they got offended?
How long has that been a racial slur though? In Australia, I mean? I can't imagine the sales of a Bendigo-invented (Bendigan?) snack are exactly through the roof in Central America.
I sometimes wonder whether there are people with so little going on in their lives that they are reduced to seeking out offence where it doesn't exist, or worse, seeking it out on behalf of others.
Bendigonian :-)
My next guess would have been "Bendiguan". :)
I don't suppose "bogan" is related to "Bendigonian"? Several etymologists have traced its origins to the outer northern and western suburbs of Melbourne in the 1980s, which is where contact with the savage tribes to the north would have been most frequent. Not a racist term, but certainly implying the existence of class division along socio-economic lines, much like "commoners" in the UK or "rednecks" "hillbillies" and "trailer trash" in the US. A true bogan is as blissfully unaware of his/her own lowly status as they are of the societal norms and linguistic nuances that make them so easy to identify. The mullet is a prime example, as are wearing your best runners to court, the triple-whammy of trunkal-obesity, current or very recent (and in rare cases, most likely very imminent) pregnancy and leggings, and personal wrecking yards on one's urban property. On this last point, quite often several generations and branches of the same family will operate very similar vehicles and utilise the many near-identical rusted-out shells in front of each-others' government-issued dwellings as a shared resource to keep their vehicles operational and to facilitate their spread of their shared genetics over the widest possible area.
I can't imagine any Spanish-speaking person actually getting offended at being called 'chico.' It's pretty translates to 'guy.'
I suppose if you delivered it in a particularly nasty manner it might do the trick, but at that point, any word would do really.
I think the pronounciation does though, the slur term is more like Cheeko, and the roll is Chick-o
Yeah, but changing the branding away from the Native American was a step in the right direction. That's why I brought up the US arguments - even if that NFL team moved away from the Redskins having a Native American logo... would that be cool? I wouldn't say so.
I think the Cleveland Indians baseball team are moving away from the name in the next couple of years. Or at least the logo, which is similar to the Redskins logo.
You forgot Sambo chips (now Samboy).
Finding words offensive because they sound like a word in another language is a slippery slope to banning a lot of language!
When I lived in France, I loved the fact that supermarkets would frequently play English language songs with the word "Fuck" in them (e.g. Lily Allen's song) because it wasn't a French word and therefore couldn't be construed as offensive to a Francophone.
It seems that in the Anglophone world, people are looking for anything that sounds a little bit offensive in order to be enraged by it.
Wait a minute...so all this time when someone said that word and then said "excuse the French", they were lying?!?!?!?!?!
No, it was actually a sneaky way to sneak in an apology for France that had nothing to do with the previous utterance.
No its because swearing is rude and so are the french :P
Just noticed this article is digging up the past in another way, facing a rerun 17months after it was posted
Today pop musicians routinely get around those broadcasting rules by writing the words to sound/rhyme like a different inoffensive word, for example: KatyPerry/CalvinHarris Feels "...ain't scared to catch feels with me" is actually referring to fingering, but it sung as "catch fish with me", to avoid any issues.
not sure about other parts of south america, but where i come from, chico means boy or guy.
thats it.
no negative connotation whatsoever.