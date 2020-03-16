Everything New To Netflix This Week

This week's Netflix binge-list has a bit of everything for everyone – and will help you deal if you are self isolating. If you've finished binging series 2 or Altered Carbon, you'll be ready for a little more with the anime release of Altered Carbon: Resleeved. There's more for the family with Paddington 2 as well as a slew of original comedy, series and movies.

Original series

Rugal (16/3/2020)

Netflix description: A police detective who loses everything to a criminal organisation seeks payback when he gains special abilities through biotechnology.

Feel Good (20/3/20)

Netflix description: Mae Martin stars as herself, a Canadian comedian living in London while navigating a new relationship and dealing with sobriety.

Dare Me (20/3/20)

Netflix description: Mystery, drama and danger hit a high school cheerleading squad ruled by brash Beth and her loyal BFF Addy when a new coach arrives in their small town.

The Letter for the King (20/3/20)

Netflix description: A young boy holds the fate of the kingdom in his hands when he embarks on a quest to deliver a secret message in this sweeping fantasy series.

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker: Limited Series (20/3/20)

Netflix description: This limited series chronicles the incredible true story of Madam C.J. Walker, who was the first African American self-made millionaire.

Ultras (20/3/20)

Netflix description: A story of intergenerational friendship and coming of age, set in the world of ultras culture during the last five weeks of a soccer championship.

Maska (20/3/20)

Netflix description: A young man sets out to become a movie star, until a summer romance shows him the fine line between dreams and delusions. Starring Manisha Koirala.

The Platform (20/3/20)

Netflix description: In a prison where inmates on high floors eat better than those below, who get the scant scraps, one man tries to effect change so everyone gets enough.

Arrested Development: Season 5 New Episodes (16/3/20)

Netflix description: Michael Bluth, a widower with a 13-year-old son, named George-Michael, is forced to keep his large and dysfunctional family together after his father is arrested for shifty accounting practices at the family-owned conglomerate and the Bluth family assets are frozen, making each member of the eccentric family panic.

Licensed Movies

Action Point (19/3/20)

Netflix description: D.C. is the crackpot owner of Action Point — a low-rent, out-of-control amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. Just as his estranged daughter Boogie comes to visit, a corporate mega-park opens nearby and jeopardises the future of Action Point. To save his beloved park and his relationship with Boogie, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits must risk everything to pull out all the stops and save the day.

2012 (21/3/20)

Netflix description: Earth's billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist (Chiwetel Ejiofor), world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. When the global cataclysm finally occurs, failed writer Jackson Curtis (John Cusack) tries to lead his family to safety as the world starts falling apart.

Paddington 2 (21/3/20)

Netflix description: Settled in with the Brown family, Paddington the bear is a popular member of the community who spreads joy and marmalade wherever he goes. One fine day, he spots a pop-up book in an antique shop — the perfect present for his beloved aunt's 100th birthday. When a thief steals the prized book, Paddington embarks on an epic quest to unmask the culprit before Aunt Lucy's big celebration.

Unfriended: Dark Web (21/3/20)

Netflix description: After finding a laptop, a young man goes online to play a game with five of his good friends. He shows them a mysterious folder that plays disturbing videos of people who appear to be in danger. They then receive an anonymous message that tells them they will all die if they disconnect or call the police. The planned night of fun quickly turns deadly as each user becomes the target of something sinister, while the others must watch helplessly in terror.

Here Comes The Grump (21/3/20)

Netflix description: An evil wizard presides over the entire world and has banished all happiness, smiling and laughter. Terry, a normal boy, teams up with a princess to put a stop to the wizard's reign and return happiness to the world.

Original comedy

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (17/3/20)

Netflix description: Comedian Bert Kreischer is back, and shirtless once again, in his second Netflix Original comedy special, Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy. Bert candidly shares hilarious stories about his daughter’s period party, a pushy arms dealer, and an inside joke with a Starbucks barista. Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy premieres globally on Netflix on March 17, 2020.

Original documentary

Fangio: El hombre que domaba las maquinas (20/3/20)

Netflix description: Juan Manuel Fangio was the Formula One king, winning five world championships in the early 1950s — before protective gear or safety features were used

Tiger King (20/3/20)

Netflix description: A rivalry between big cat eccentrics takes a dark turn when Joe Exotic, a controversial animal park boss, is caught in a murder-for-hire plot in this limited docu-series where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.

Kids and family

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 (16/3/2020)

Netflix description: After losing his job at Baby Corp, Boss Baby goes freelance and turns his playgroup into a makeshift field team. Cue the critical mission.

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 (20/3/20)

Netflix description: The teen drama based on the award-winning Israeli series "Ha-Hamama" returns for Season 4.

Archibald's Next Big Thing: Season 2 (20/3/20)

Netflix description: From outdoor adventures to shopping extravaganzas, Archibald can't wait to experience everything this great, big world has to offer.

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 (20/2/2020)

Netflix description: Naoko and her friends have more strange adventures with aliens, robots and dinosaur girl Gauko. Their ordinary town has its share of oddities!

Buddi (20/3/20)

Netflix description: Following the day-to-day adventures of five best "Buddis," this colorful and entertaining series is targeted at children under 4.

Original anime

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (19/3/20)

Netflix description: Dai Sato, the creative mind behind "Cowboy Bebop," further explores and expands upon the "Altered Carbon" universe in this anime adaptation.