Everything Coming To Netflix In April

With holiday plans cancelled and everyone reducing their time outside, streaming services like Netflix are going to become a cornerstone of entertainment and helping everyone maintain their sanity. Netflix is continuing to push out original content as well as licensed content. Here's what we can expect from The Big N over April.

Netflix Original Series

El Dragón: Return of a Warrior: Season 2 (17/4/2020)

A bombing investigation gives Héctor a lead on his sister's murder. As Miguel plans to produce a new drug, Valentín uses Chisca to steal the prototype.

Nailed It!: Season 4 (1/4/2020)

The hosts you love, the hot messes you crave. Welcome back to the "Nailed It!" kitchens, where anyone — like, literally, anyone — can win.

Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 (1/4/2020)

After two consecutive seasons of failure, Sunderland hope to get things turned around as they face a new season in the third tier of English soccer.

La casa de papel: Part 4 (3/4/2020)

Lives are on the line as the Professor's plan begins to unravel and the thieves must fend off enemies from both inside and outside the Bank of Spain.

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 (7/4/2020)

Life in Tokyo continues: doors open and close in the house, bonds are born and tested. As Ruka takes his next step, Hana meets new rivals.

The Circle Game (TBC)

Be yourself — or someone else? The players must choose while chasing a cash prize when this lighthearted, strategic competition show comes to France.

Brews Brothers (10/4/2020)

These two estranged brothers know everything there is to know about brewing beer. If only they knew something about being a family.

Outer Banks (15/4/2020)

A tight-knit group of teens unearth a long-buried secret, setting off a chain of illicit events that takes them on an adventure they'll never forget.

Too Hot to Handle (17/4/2020)

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (16/4/2020)

Fary returns to the stage to unpack his complicated feelings on faith, social media influencers, beatboxing and his native France.

Fauda: Season 3 (16/4/2020)

Doron ensnares a determined young boxer when a months-long covert mission puts the team on the trail of a Hamas leader high on Shin Bet's wanted list.

Cooked with Cannabis (20/4/2020)

Chefs compete to get the hosts and special guests high on elevated cannabis cuisine with their artful use of leafy herb, THC infusions and CBD sauces.

The Midnight Gospel (20/4/2020)

Drawing on interviews from the “Duncan Trussell Family Hour '' podcast, this animated series follows a spacecaster who travels the galaxy searching for the meaning of life.

Absurd Planet (22/4/2020)

A cast of quirky critters and Mother Nature herself narrate this funny science series, which peeks into the lives of Earth’s most incredible animals.

Win the Wilderness (22/4/2020)

Six couples vie for the deed to a remote Alaskan lodge by proving which is the fittest to survive in a breathtakingly pristine but rugged wilderness.

The House of Flowers: Season 3 (23/4/2020)

The dark comedy series about a wealthy Mexico City family with secrets returns for Season 3.

After Life: Season 2 (24/4/2020)

Set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the comedy-drama series follows Tony (Ricky Gervais), a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer. In series 2, whilst still struggling with immense grief for his wife, we see Tony try to become a better friend to those around him. Each grappling with their own problems and only to be intensified by the looming threat of the local newspaper being shut down. Will the town’s local Am-Dram show lift everyone’s spirits?

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (26/4/2020)

As Edward and Aethelflaed spar over the future of Mercia and their father's dream of a united England, Uhtred tries to recover his lost birthright.

Never Have I Ever (27/4/2020)

A coming-of-age comedy series about the life of a modern first-generation Indian American teenage girl, inspired by Mindy Kaling's own childhood.

Nadiya’s Time to Eat (29/4/2020)

On this cooking show, Nadiya Hussain serves up delicious shortcuts, vital ingredients and fast favourites — perfect for today's time-strapped families.

Extracurricular (29/4/2020)

Extracurricular is a story of high school students who become tangled in a series of conflicts and events that challenge human values and morality. Jisoo ends up committing a serious crime because of his determination to make college tuition money on his own, by any means. Minhee gets caught up in Jisoo's crime while Jisoo’s schoolmate Gyuri becomes involved in the same crime.

Summertime (29/4/2020)

Inspired by Federico Moccia's books, this series follows Summer, who longs to leave her small town and see the world, as she meets Ale, a motorcyclist.

The Victims' Game (30/4/2020)

After discovering his estranged daughter's link to mysterious murders, a forensic detective with Asperger's syndrome risks everything to solve the case.

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (30/4/2020)

Nothing's as it seems when a charismatic conman and an aspiring film crew delve into the lives of two emotionally scarred women.

Netflix Weekly Series

Riverdale: Season 4 (New Episodes)

Daring adventure meets chilling darkness as Riverdale explores a new side of grief and the gang prepares for the ultimate test: senior year.

Netflix Film

Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales from the Lakeside Winter Adventure (27/3/2020)

As winter approaches the lake, a common threat rattles the Verdies and Grimps as Willy Whistle looks to seize his chance to become a guardian.

Coffee & Kareem (3/4/2020)

While police officer James Coffee (Ed Helms) enjoys his new relationship with Vanessa Manning (Taraji P. Henson), her beloved 12-year-old son Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) plots their break-up. Attempting to scare away his mom’s boyfriend for good, Kareem tries to hire criminal fugitives to take him out but accidentally exposes a secret network of criminal activity, making his family its latest target. To protect Vanessa, Kareem teams up with Coffee — the partner he never wanted — for a dangerous chase across Detroit. From director Michael Dowse, COFFEE & KAREEM is an action-comedy about forging unexpected bonds, one four-letter insult at a time. Co-starring Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Andrew Bachelor and David Alan Grier.

Money Heist: The Phenomenon (3/4/2020)

This film takes a look at why and how "Money Heist" sparked a wave of enthusiasm around the world for a lovable group of thieves and their professor.

Tigertail (10/4/2020)

In New York, Pin-Jui (Tzi Ma) reflects on the love of his past and his departure from Taiwan, which he revisits years later with his daughter Angela.

Love Wedding Repeat (10/4/2020)

In this innovative romantic comedy about the power of chance, alternate versions of the same wedding unfold as Jack (Sam Claflin) tries to make sure his little sister has the perfect wedding day. But he'll have to juggle an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and unexpectedly reuniting with the girl of his dreams who got away, Dina (Olivia Munn). If he succeeds, Jack might find a happy ending of his own.

The Main Event (10/4/2020)

Using special powers from a magical mask, a young WWE fan causes chaos when he enters a wrestling competition and fights an intimidating rival.

Sergio (17/4/2020)

Charismatic and complex, Sergio Vieira de Mello (Wagner Moura) has spent the majority of his storied career as a top UN diplomat working in the world’s most unstable regions, deftly navigating deals with presidents, revolutionaries, and war criminals for the sake of protecting the lives of ordinary people. But just as he readies himself for a simpler life with the woman he loves (Ana de Armas), Sergio takes one last assignment — in Baghdad, newly plunged into chaos following the US invasion. The assignment is meant to be brief, until a bomb blast causes the walls of the UN headquarters to come literally crashing down upon him, setting into motion a gripping life-or-death struggle. Inspired by a true story, SERGIO is a sweeping drama focused on a man pushed to his physical and emotional limits as he’s forced to confront his own divisive choices about ambition, family, and his capacity to love.

Betonrausch (17/4/2020)

Based on true events, this film charts the rise and fall of two real estate fraudsters in Germany, as they are caught in their own web of lies and deceit.

Legado en los huesos (17/4/2020)

In this sequel to "The Invisible Guardian," Inspector Amaia Salazar investigates a suicide connected to a big murder case she had previously solved in Northern Spain.

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (17/4/2020)

After decades of successfully running a sawmill in the Ardennes, hiring ex-cons and young offenders, Said receives an unwelcome visitor: a cartel.

El silencio del pantano (22/4/2020)

A successful, cold-blooded crime novelist gets involved in a kidnapping case while uncovering the corrupt ties between politicians and the local mafia in Valencia, Spain.

The Plagues of Breslau (22/4/2020)

After a body is found sewn inside a cow hide, a Wrocław detective discovers a killer is recreating an 18th-century "plague" of criminal punishments.

Extraction (24/4/2020)

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy. An action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller directed by Sam Hargrave, EXTRACTION is an AGBO Films and TGIM Films, Inc. production, produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin.

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) (30/4/2020)

Working incognito at his rich dad's company to test his own merits, Teto falls for Paula and tells her he grew up poor, a lie that spins out of control.

Dangerous Lies (30/4/2020)

After losing her waitressing job, Katie Franklin (Camila Mendes) takes a job as a caretaker to a wealthy elderly man in his sprawling, empty Chicago estate. The two grow close, but when he unexpectedly passes away and names Katie as his sole heir, she and her husband Adam (Jessie T. Usher) are pulled into a complex web of lies, deception, and murder. If she's going to survive, Katie will have to question everyone's motives — even the people she loves. DANGEROUS LIES is directed by Michael Scott, and also stars Jamie Chung, Cam Gigandet, Sasha Alexander, and Elliott Gould.

Netflix Original Comedy

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (1/4/2020)

From the mind of Iliza Shlesinger comes a sketch show filled with absurd characters, insight into the female experience and irreverent social commentary.

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (1/4/2020)

Swedish stand-up David Batra gets personal as he playfully details the perks and pitfalls of being married to a recently resigned political leader.

Chris D'Elia: No Pain (14/4/2020)

Chris D’Elia takes the stage in Minneapolis to offer his thoughts on everything from self-censorship to problematic dolphins to lame mutant powers.

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (16/4/2020)

Brazilian comedian Mauricio Meirelles performs a stand-up special shot in São Paulo.

Middleditch & Schwartz (21/4/2020)

Comedians Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz star in this series of long-form improv specials.

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Coming Soon)

Measuring his adult life against the goals set in a letter written as a teen to his future self, Kanan Gill’s takeaways get dark – yet oddly illuminating.

Netflix Original Documentary

How to Fix a Drug Scandal (1/4/2020)

Two drug lab chemists' shocking crimes cripple a state's judicial system and blur the lines of justice for lawyers, officials and thousands of inmates.

LA Originals (10/4/2020)

Known for their ties to Chicano street life and hip hop, Estevan Oriol and Mister Cartoon trace their journey from gifted artists to cultural pioneers.

The Innocence Files (15/4/2020)

The Innocence Files shines a light on the untold personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction that the nonprofit organization the Innocence Project and organizations within the Innocence Network have uncovered and worked tirelessly to overturn. The nine-episode series is composed of three compelling parts - The Evidence, The Witness and The Prosecution. These stories expose difficult truths about the state of America’s deeply flawed criminal justice system, while showing when the innocent are convicted, it is not just one life that is irreparably damaged forever: families, victims of crime and trust in the system are also broken in the process. The Innocence Files is executive produced and directed by Academy Award® nominee Liz Garbus, Academy Award® winner Alex Gibney, Academy Award® winner Roger Ross Williams; with episodes also directed by Academy Award® nominee Jed Rothstein, Emmy Award® winner Andy Grieve and Sarah Dowland.

ARASHI's Diary -Voyage- ep 5&6 (TBC)

Twenty years after their debut, join the beloved members of Arashi on a new journey as they showcase their lives, talents and gifts to the world.

A Secret Love (29/4/2020)

A Secret Love tells an incredible love story between Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, whose relationship spans nearly seven decades. Terry played in the women’s professional baseball league, inspiring the hit movie A League of Their Own. But the film did not tell the real-life story of the women who remained closeted for most of their lives. This documentary follows Terry and Pat back to when they met for the first time, through their professional lives in Chicago, coming out to their conservative families and grappling with whether or not to get married. Facing the hardships of ageing and illness, their love proves resilient as they enter the home stretch.

Circus of Books (22/4/2020)

For nearly four decades, unassuming couple Karen and Barry Mason ran Circus of Books, an LA porn store that became a hub for the local gay community.

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (29/4/2020)

After 16-year-old Cyntoia Brown is sentenced to life in prison, questions about her past, physiology and the law itself call her guilt into question.

Netflix Kids and Family

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (3/4/2020)

A new chapter begins for Lucky and her friends as they leave Miradero behind to live and learn at the prestigious Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy.

StarBeam (3/4/2020)

A real kid with real superpowers has a tech-wiz best friend who becomes her sidekick. Together with their seagull pal, they protect their seaside city.

The Big Show Show (6/4/2020)

Former WWE wrestler The Big Show is out of the ring and ready for an even tougher challenge: raising three daughters with his wife in Florida.

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (17/4/2020)

Jack, June, Quint and Dirk set out to find missing zombies, reclaim their town and maybe — just maybe — finally score a seat at the cool table.

The Willoughbys (22/4/2020)

Convinced they’d be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.

Hello Ninja: Season 2 (24/4/2020)

Original Anime

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (9/4/2020)

They've leveled up to high school, training at arcade fighting games along the way. Now Haruo, Akira and their friends face their final level.

Drifting Dragons (30/4/2020)

Dragons are on the menu as the crew of the airship Quin Zaza sets out on a hunt. If they fail, empty stomachs will be the least of their worries.

Netflix Licensed Movies

The Breakfast Club (10/4/2020)

Five high school students from different walks of life endure a Saturday detention under a power-hungry principal (Paul Gleason). The disparate group includes rebel John (Judd Nelson), princess Claire (Molly Ringwald), outcast Allison (Ally Sheedy), brainy Brian (Anthony Michael Hall) and Andrew (Emilio Estevez), the jock. Each has a chance to tell his or her story, making the others see them a little differently — and when the day ends, they question whether school will ever be the same.

American Pie (10/4/2020)

A riotous and raunchy exploration of the most eagerly anticipated — and most humiliating — rite of adulthood, known as losing one's virginity. In this hilarious lesson in life, love and libido, a group of friends, fed up with their well-deserved reputations as sexual no-hitters, decide to take action.

Bridge to Terabithia (1/4/2020)

The life of Jesse (Josh Hutcherson), an adolescent, changes when he befriends Leslie (AnnaSophia Robb), the class outsider. The children create an imaginary world called Terabithia, which is inhabited by all manner of magical creatures. Though difficulties fill their ordinary lives, Jesse and Leslie rule as king and queen in Terabithia. Soon one of the friends must draw on the strength of their imaginary kingdom to cope with a tragedy.

Bad Boys (1/4/2020)

Miami-Dade detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) blow a fuse when $100 million worth of heroin they recently confiscated is heisted from station headquarters. Suspecting it was an inside job, Internal Affairs gives them five days to track down the drugs before they shut down the narcotics division. Action meets farce when Marcus is compelled to masquerade as his partner in order to gain the trust of a call girl (Tea Leoni), a key witness in their investigation.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1/4/2020)

In New York, mysterious radioactive ooze has mutated four sewer turtles into talking, upright-walking, crime-fighting ninjas. The intrepid heroes — Michelangelo (Robbie Rist), Donatello (Corey Feldman), Raphael (Josh Pais) and Leonardo (Brian Tochi) — are trained in the Ninjutsu arts by their rat sensei, Splinter. When a villainous rogue ninja, who is a former pupil of Splinter, arrives and spreads lawlessness throughout the city, it's up to the plucky turtles to stop him.

Crazy, Stupid, Love (1/4/2020)

Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) is living the American dream. He has a good job, a beautiful house, great children and a beautiful wife, named Emily (Julianne Moore). Cal's seemingly perfect life unravels, however, when he learns that Emily has been unfaithful and wants a divorce. Over 40 and suddenly single, Cal is adrift in the fickle world of dating. Enter, Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling), a self-styled player who takes Cal under his wing and teaches him how to be a hit with the ladies.

BlacKkKlansman (5/4/2020)

Ron Stallworth is the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name for himself, Stallworth bravely sets out on a dangerous mission: infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. The detective soon recruits a more seasoned colleague, Flip Zimmerman, into the undercover investigation of a lifetime. Together, they team up to take down the extremist hate group as the organization aims to sanitize its rhetoric to appeal to the mainstream.

Community: Season 1 - 6 (1/4/2020)

A lawyer is scuppered when it is discovered that he has falsely claimed to have a Bachelor's degree. He is suspended and enrolls himself into community college. He forms a study group so that he can get closer to an attractive student. The study group includes a millionaire, a former drug addict, a former quarterback, a single mother, and a film student.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (1/4/2020)

An advice columnist, Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson), tries pushing the boundaries of what she can write about in her new piece about how to get a man to leave you in 10 days. Her editor, Lana (Bebe Neuwirth), loves it, and Andie goes off to find a man she can use for the experiment. Enter executive Ben Berry (Matthew McConaughey), who is so confident in his romantic prowess that he thinks he can make any woman fall in love with him in 10 days. When Andie and Ben meet, their plans backfire.

Sniper: Legacy (1/4/2020)

After several military leaders are assassinated, Brandon (Chad Michael Collins) hears his father (Tom Berenger) was one of the people killed. As he hunts the killers, Brandon learns his father is not dead, and he is being used as bait.

The Cold Light Of Day (1/4/2020)

Young business consultant Will Shaw (Henry Cavill) flies to Spain for a vacation aboard his family's sailboat. When Will returns from some on-shore shopping, his family is gone and will be killed if he does not deliver a missing briefcase within 24 hours. As it turns out, his father (Bruce Willis) is not a cultural attache but a spy, and Will is in over his head. He must find a way to turn the tables on his enemies, or he and his family will all die.

That's My Boy (1/4/2020)

While still a teen himself, Donny (Adam Sandler) fathered a son, Todd (Andy Samberg), and raised him as a single parent. On Todd's 18th birthday, Donny cut the youth loose. After years of estrangement,the older man shows up unexpectedly on the eve of his son's wedding day, sending the young man's life into a tailspin. Donny wants desperately to reconnect with Todd, but he must now deal with the repercussions of the bad parenting he exhibited in the past.

Friday (1/4/2020)

It's Friday and Craig Jones (Ice Cube) has just gotten fired for stealing cardboard boxes. To make matters worse, rent is due, he hates his overbearing girlfriend, Joi (Paula Jai Parker), and his best friend, Smokey (Chris Tucker), owes the local drug dealer money — and that's all before lunch. As the hours drag on, Jones and Smokey experience the gamut of urban life, complete with crackheads, shoot-outs and overly sexual pastors, concentrated into one single, unbelievable Friday.

Next Friday (1/4/2020)

Craig (Ice Cube) bails his friend out of trouble, survives a climactic confrontation with Debo, the neighborhood bully, and ends up with the girl. In "Next Friday '' the bully is back as Debo, who spent two years behind bars, is released from prison. Fearing for his sons safety, Craig's father (John Witherspoon) sends his son to live with Uncle Elroy (Don "D.C." Curry). However, Craig soon learns that trouble can find you no matter where you live.

Friday After Next (1/4/2020)

Finds Craig (Ice Cube) and Day-Day (Mike Epps) back in the old neighborhood where it all began. It's Christmas time and a ghetto Santa Claus breaks into their run-down apartment, stealing all their presents, along with anything else he can stuff into his sack, including the rent money hidden in their stereo speakers. Their only hope to not get evicted before Christmas is to take jobs as security guards at a local mall, where they learn some comic lessons about the true meaning of the holidays.

Saving Private Ryan (1/4/2020)

Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) takes his men behind enemy lines to find Private James Ryan, whose three brothers have been killed in combat. Surrounded by the brutal realities of war, while searching for Ryan, each man embarks upon a personal journey and discovers their own strength to triumph over an uncertain future with honor, decency and courage.

Flight (1/4/2020)

Commercial airline pilot Whip Whitaker (Denzel Washington) has a problem with drugs and alcohol, though so far he's managed to complete his flights safely. His luck runs out when a disastrous mechanical malfunction sends his plane hurtling toward the ground. Whip pulls off a miraculous crash-landing that results in only six lives lost. Shaken to the core, Whip vows to get sober — but when the crash investigation exposes his addiction, he finds himself in an even worse situation.

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat (1/4/2020)

In this live-action film based on the favourite children's tale, the trouble-making Cat in the Hat (Mike Myers) arrives at the home of bored young Sally Walden (Dakota Fanning) and her brother, Conrad (Spencer Breslin), while their mother (Kelly Preston) is out. The family's pet fish (Sean Hayes) objects to the Cat's presence, but that doesn't stop the hat-wearing giant feline from trying to have fun, no matter how much destruction is left in his wake.

The First Wives Club (1/4/2020)

Despondent over the marriage of her ex-husband to a younger woman, a middle-aged divorcée plunges to her death from her penthouse. At the woman's funeral, her former college friends (Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton) reunite for the first time in nearly 30 years. When the three discover the reason for their friend's suicide, they realize that all of their ex-husbands have taken them for granted — and deciding it's time for revenge, they make a pact to get back at their exes.

Bad Boys II (1/4/2020)

The drug ecstasy is flowing into Miami, and the police want it stopped. Police Detective Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) and his partner, Mike Lowrey (Will Smith), are just the men to do it. They track the drugs to a Cuban smuggler, Johnny Tapia (Jordi Mollà), who is also involved in a bloody war with Russian and Haitian mobsters. If that isn't bad enough, there's tension between the two cops because Lowrey is romantically involved with Burnett's sister, Syd (Gabrielle Union).

Happily N'Ever After (1/4/2020)

Fairy Tale Land becomes a realm of happy endings gone wrong when Cinderella's wicked stepmother, Frieda (Sigourney Weaver), joins forces with legendary villains to tip the balance between good and evil. With events spinning wildly out of control, Cinderella (Sarah Michelle Gellar), or Ella for short, must lead a resistance movement to defeat Frieda and restore order to the kingdom.

Superman Returns (1/4/2020)

While Lex Luthor (Kevin Spacey) plots to destroy him once and for all, the Man of Steel (Brandon Routh) returns after a long absence to a much-changed world. Lois Lane (Kate Bosworth) has moved on with her life, and society has learned to survive without him. Superman must find a way to reconnect with her and find his place in a world that may no longer need him.

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie (1/4/2020)

In the long-running animated series' second feature film, the focus is on the show's perennial second banana, Chuckie (Christine Cavanaugh). Dad Stu (Jack Riley) and Chaz (Michael Bell) are unexpectedly sent to Euro-Reptarland in Paris, where the animatronic dinosaurs they built for the amusement park are malfunctioning, much to the displeasure of manager Coco La Bouche (Susan Sarandon). When the dislikeable Coco gets interested in the single Chaz, Chuckie and his friends swing into action.

Lion (1/4/2020)

Five year old Saroo gets lost on a train which takes him thousands of miles across India, away from home and family. Saroo must learn to survive alone in Kolkata, before ultimately being adopted by an Australian couple. Twenty-five years later, armed with only a handful of memories, his unwavering determination, and a revolutionary technology known as Google Earth, he sets out to find his lost family and finally return to his first home.

The Fugitive (1/4/2020)

Wrongfully accused of murdering his wife, Richard Kimble (Harrison Ford) escapes from the law in an attempt to find her killer and clear his name. Pursuing him is a team of U.S. marshals led by Deputy Samuel Gerard (Tommy Lee Jones), a determined detective who will not rest until Richard is captured. As Richard leads the team through a series of intricate chases, he discovers the secrets behind his wife's death and struggles to expose the killer before it is too late.

When a Stranger Calls (1/4/2020)

Far away from the site of a gruesome murder, a teenager named Jill Johnson (Camilla Belle) arrives at a luxurious home for a baby-sitting job. With the children fast asleep, she settles in for what she expects to be an ordinary evening. Soon, the ringing of a phone and the frightening words of a sadistic caller turn Jill's routine experience into a night of terror.

Money Monster (1/4/2020)

Lee Gates is a Wall Street guru who picks hot stocks as host of the television show "Money Monster." Suddenly, during a live broadcast, disgruntled investor Kyle Budwell storms onto the set and takes Gates hostage. He tells Lee that he lost everything on one of his tips. As Gates tries to plead with Kyle, he's also using an earpiece to communicate with his longtime producer in the control room. Together, they must figure out a way to defuse the situation and disarm the angry young man.

Don't Breathe (1/4/2020)

Rocky (Jane Levy), Alex and Money are three Detroit thieves who get their kicks by breaking into the houses of wealthy people. Money gets word about a blind veteran who won a major cash settlement following the death of his only child. Figuring he's an easy target, the trio invades the man's secluded home in an abandoned neighborhood. Finding themselves trapped inside, the young intruders must fight for their lives after making a shocking discovery about their supposedly helpless victim.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1/4/2020)

Zack Mayo (Richard Gere), a new member of the U.S. Navy, has a bad attitude. When he signs up for the Aviation Academy, he is met with the strict leadership of Sgt. Emil Foley (Louis Gossett Jr.), who gives Zack a rude awakening in terms of relating with other people. Through Foley's guidance — and an unexpected romance with Paula (Debra Winger), an outsider who hangs around the naval base — Zack learns some tough lessons and discovers what he truly wants out of life.

Shaun of the Dead (10/4/2020)

Shaun (Simon Pegg) is a 30-something loser with a dull, easy existence. When he's not working at the electronics store, he lives with his slovenly best friend, Ed (Nick Frost), in a small flat on the outskirts of London. The only unpredictable element in his life is his girlfriend, Liz (Kate Ashfield), who wishes desperately for Shaun to grow up and be a man. When the town is inexplicably overrun with zombies, Shaun must rise to the occasion and protect both Liz and his mother (Penelope Wilton).

Jaws 3 (10/4/2020)

After a young great white shark finds its way into a sea-themed park managed by Calvin Bouchard (Louis Gossett Jr.), workers try to capture it. But the facility's attempt to keep the shark in captivity has dire consequences: A much larger mother shark appears in search of its offspring. Among those who must battle the angry aquatic killing machine are marine biologist Kathryn Morgan (Bess Armstrong), her co-worker Mike Brody (Dennis Quaid) and a pair of friendly dolphins.

Hannibal (10/4/2020)

Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in Europe. Mason Verger (Gary Oldman) remembers Lecter too, and is obsessed with revenge. Verger was Dr. Lecter's sixth victim, and though horribly disfigured, has survived. Verger realizes that to draw the doctor into the open, he must use someone as bait: Clarice Starling (Julianne Moore).

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman (10/4/2020)

In this animated adventure, chipmunk Alvin (Ross Bagdasarian Jr.) has werewolves on his mind. After being haunted by a creepy nightmare, he is convinced that his eerie next-door neighbour, Mr. Talbot (Maurice LaMarche), has a monstrous secret. As he and his brother Simon (also Bagdasarian) investigate, shy sibling Theodore (Janice Karman), who has been reluctantly cast in the school's production of "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde," finds his inner monster after being attacked by a strange dog.

Get Him to the Greek (10/4/2020)

An ambitious executive at a record company, Aaron Green (Jonah Hill) gets what looks like an easy assignment: He must escort British rock legend Aldous Snow (Russell Brand) to L.A.'s Greek Theatre for the first stop on a lucrative comeback-concert tour. Snow, however, has different plans. Learning his true love is in California, the rocker vows to win her back before starting the tour, forcing Aaron to pull out all the stops to get Snow on stage in time.

The Land Before Time (10/4/2020)

Littlefoot (Gabriel Damon), a young plant-eating dinosaur, is orphaned after his mother (Helen Shaver) perishes while protecting him from a vicious carnivore. With her last breath, she tells him how to get to the legendary Great Valley, where he will be reunited with others of his kind. With his friend Cera (Candace Hutson), Littlefoot sets out for the fabled land, meeting a variety of new friends along the way — while also being tracked by the killer dinosaur that mortally wounded his mother.

Jaws 2 (10/4/2020)

Years after the shark attacks that left Amity Island reeling, Sheriff Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) finds new trouble lurking in the waters. Mayor Vaughn (Murray Hamilton) wants to rid the beach town of the stain on its reputation. But the disappearance of a pair of divers suggests that all is not right. When Sheriff Brody voices his warnings about holding a sailing competition, everyone thinks it's post-traumatic stress. That is, until a shark fin cuts through the water.

Meet Joe Black (10/4/2020)

Bill Parrish (Anthony Hopkins), businessman and devoted family man, is about to celebrate his 65th birthday. However, before he reaches that landmark, he is visited by Death (Brad Pitt), who has taken human form as Joe Black, a young man who recently died. Joe and Bill make a deal: Bill will be given a few extra days of his life, and Joe will spend the same time getting to know what it's like to be human. It seems like a perfect arrangement, until Joe falls in love — with Bill's daughter.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (10/4/2020)

Cursed by a devious sorceress, China's ruthless Dragon Emperor (Jet Li) and his vast army lie buried in clay for millennia. When young archaeologist Alex O'Connell is tricked into reviving the emperor, he and his famous parents (Brendan Fraser, Maria Bello) must find a way to send the ghoul back to the grave before he can awaken his vast army and take over the world.

Smokey and the Bandit(10/4/2020)

Big Enos (Pat McCormick) wants to drink Coors at a truck show, but in 1977 it was illegal to sell Coors east of the Mississippi River without a permit. Truck driver Bo "Bandit" Darville (Burt Reynolds) agrees to pick up the beer in Texas and drive it to Georgia within 28 hours. When Bo picks up hitchhiker Carrie (Sally Field), he attracts the attention of Sheriff Buford T. Justice (Jackie Gleason). Angry that Carrie will not marry his son, Justice embarks on a high-speed chase after Bandit.

American Wedding (10/4/2020)

Even though Jim (Jason Biggs) and Michelle (Alyson Hannigan) have been dating for several years, she's still surprised when he proposes to her in their favourite restaurant. After she happily agrees, Jim asks his best friends, Kevin (Thomas Ian Nicholas) and Paul (Eddie Kaye Thomas), to help him make sure the wedding goes as smoothly as possible. As the big day approaches, trouble arises when the trio learns their hard-partying friend, Stifler (Seann William Scott), is in town.

American Pie 2 (10/4/2020)

After a year apart - attending different schools, meeting different people - the guys rent a beach house and vow to make this the best summer ever. As it turns out, whether that will happen or not has a lot to do with the girls. Between the wild parties, outrageous revelations and yes, a trip to band camp, they discover that times change and people change, but in the end, it's all about sticking together.

Death Race (10/4/2020)

Framed for a murder he did not commit, three-time speedway champ Jensen Ames (Jason Statham) finds himself at Terminal Island, the country's toughest prison, but he gets an unexpected chance at freedom when the warden offers a choice: Compete in the Death Race as a mythical driver called Frankenstein, or rot in a cell forever. Riding in a car equipped with flamethrowers and grenade launchers, Ames must survive a gauntlet of vicious criminals to win his freedom — or die trying.

The Mummy (10/4/2020)

Nick Morton is a soldier of fortune who plunders ancient sites for timeless artifacts and sells them to the highest bidder. When Nick and his partner come under attack in the Middle East, the ensuing battle accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert for thousands of years. With her powers constantly evolving, Morton must now stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through the streets of London.

American Reunion (10/4/2020)

In the summer of 1999, four small-town Michigan boys began a quest to lose their virginity. In the ensuing years, Jim (Jason Biggs) has married Michelle (Alyson Hannigan), though Kevin (Thomas Ian Nicholas) has left Vicky (Tara Reid). Oz (Chris Klein) has grown apart from Heather (Mena Suvari), but Finch still has the hots for Stiffler's (Seann William Scott) mom (Jennifer Coolidge). These lifelong friends have come home to reminisce about — and become inspired by — their former teen selves.

The Mummy Returns (10/4/2020)

The evil mummy Imhotep returns to wreak havoc as he resumes his relentless search for power and immortality. To make matters worse, another ancient evil has been unleashed, even more dangerous than Imhotep. Only the heroic Rick O'Connell and his intrepid Egyptologist wife stand in the way of these twin terrors as they embark upon a desperate mission to save the world.

The Scorpion King (10/4/2020)

Inspired by the legendary Egyptian warrior, "The Scorpion King" is set 5000 years ago in the notorious city of Gomorrah, where an evil ruler is determined to lay waste to all the nomadic peoples of the desert. The few remaining tribes, never natural allies, have to unite or perish. Knowing their enemy relies on the visions of a sorcerer, they hire a skilled assassin, Mathayus (The Rock), to eliminate the visionary.

The Hangover: Part II (15/4/2020)

Two years after the disastrous events in Las Vegas, it is now Stu's (Ed Helms) turn to walk down the aisle. Since his bride is from Thailand, Stu decides to hold the wedding there. Desperately hoping to avoid the mayhem of Doug's (Justin Bartha) bachelor party, Stu chooses what he thinks will be a safe option: an alcohol-free, pre-wedding brunch. But this being Thailand, and with Phil (Bradley Cooper) and Alan (Zach Galifianakis) again in attendance, anything can happen.

Richie Rich (15/4/2020)

Richie Rich (Macaulay Culkin) has every toy any little boy could ever want, in addition to an adoring mother (Christine Ebersole) and father (Edward Herrmann). The one thing Richie doesn't have is friends. When his parents suddenly go missing, Richie suspects an executive (John Larroquette) in the family company is to blame. Setting out to solve the mystery, Richie hooks up with a group of kids who prove they just might fill the void in his life, while helping him save his folks.

Dennis the Menace (15/4/2020)

Mischievous Dennis Mitchell (Mason Gamble) makes the life of neighbor George Wilson (Walter Matthau) miserable with his overactive energy and inadvertent troublemaking. Because his parents must leave town for work and can't find a babysitter for Dennis, they ask George and his wife, Martha (Joan Plowright), to take care of him. But when burglar Switchblade Sam (Christopher Lloyd) breaks in to steal George's gold coin collection, he takes Dennis as a hostage, and crusty George must save the boy.

Stardust (27/4/2020)

To win the heart of his beloved (Sienna Miller), a young man named Tristan (Charlie Cox) ventures into the realm of fairies to retrieve a fallen star. What Tristan finds, however, is not a chunk of space rock, but a woman (Claire Danes) named Yvaine. Yvaine is in great danger, for the king's sons need her powers to secure the throne, and an evil witch (Michelle Pfeiffer) wants to use her to achieve eternal youth and beauty.