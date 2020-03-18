Top 10 Computer Disasters (And How To Deal With Them)

Here's What Happens If You Break Self-Isolation Around Australia

What A 'Mild' Case Of Coronavirus Looks Like

Doodle With Children's Book Author And Illustrator Mo Willems

Screenshot: YouTube

Each weekday for the next few weeks, author and illustrator Mo Willems will invite kids into his studio at lunchtime to create some of his beloved characters. Starting this week, new episodes of Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems will be posted at 1 p.m. Eastern time and will remain online to be streamed at any time.

The first episode posted on Monday. In it, Willems, who is the education artist-in-residence at the Kennedy Centre, showed kids how to draw one of his most famous characters—the pigeon:

It’s a fun break for kids, but hey, the doodle sessions are interesting for adults, too. We get to peek inside parts of Willems’ studio, including some of the drawers you see behind him, which house the original art for each of his books. In the first episode, he shows us the differences in his original rough sketches for Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus and the final product.

Each doodling session will include a downloadable activity page with step-by-step instructions on how to draw that day’s character. Kids can also send questions to Willems at [email protected], and he may answer them in a future doodling session.

“You might be isolated, but you’re not alone,” Willems writes on the Kennedy Centre’s website. “You are an art maker. Let’s make some together.”

Meet the smartest parents on Earth! Join our parenting Facebook group.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au death poison-control science spider-bites spiders

Are White-Tailed Spiders Really That Dangerous?

News reports from a few years back alleged a man had both his legs amputated after being bitten by a white-tailed spider have again cast this spider in a negative light. Experts have since said amputations may have been wrongly blamed on a spider bite, and authorities now consider a bacterial infection to be responsible for the man’s injuries. Despite this, the damage to the largely harmless white-tail may have been done.
au bread cooking-hacks diy fast-food food-hacks restaurants

How To Make Sizzler Restaurant's Famous Parmesan Bread

Sizzlers was famous for two things: its all-you-can-eat buffet and the complimentary Parmesan bread that greeted you on arrival. Sadly, the once-popular chain became a victim of the casual dining wars and there are now only a handful of outlets left in Australia. But don't despair: the recipe is surprisingly easy to make at home and it only takes a few minutes. Here are the steps.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles