Doodle With Children's Book Author And Illustrator Mo Willems

Each weekday for the next few weeks, author and illustrator Mo Willems will invite kids into his studio at lunchtime to create some of his beloved characters. Starting this week, new episodes of Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems will be posted at 1 p.m. Eastern time and will remain online to be streamed at any time.

The first episode posted on Monday. In it, Willems, who is the education artist-in-residence at the Kennedy Centre, showed kids how to draw one of his most famous characters—the pigeon:

It’s a fun break for kids, but hey, the doodle sessions are interesting for adults, too. We get to peek inside parts of Willems’ studio, including some of the drawers you see behind him, which house the original art for each of his books. In the first episode, he shows us the differences in his original rough sketches for Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus and the final product.

Each doodling session will include a downloadable activity page with step-by-step instructions on how to draw that day’s character. Kids can also send questions to Willems at [email protected], and he may answer them in a future doodling session.

“You might be isolated, but you’re not alone,” Willems writes on the Kennedy Centre’s website. “You are an art maker. Let’s make some together.”